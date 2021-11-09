Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 9

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 7,173 newly reported cases and 20 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,882.

However, the 7,173 new cases "does not include cases awaiting intake processing," the health department said. "Over the past weekend COVID-19 case growth exceeded intake capacity, resulting in a temporary backlog. We are taking steps to increase staff capacity, but we anticipate this backlog will impact newly reported cases for the next few days."

So, the numbers are lower than they otherwise would've been, with MDH saying that the 7,173 new cases relates mainly to Saturday and Sunday, and it knows there were nearly 2,500 more positive tests due for processing as of Monday.

As of Nov. 7, the state reported that 3,499,399 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,339,949 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 576,004 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 2%

12-15: 59%

16-17: 64%

18-49: 67%

50-64: 78%

65+: 96%

Total population: 62.9%

60.0% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 71.0% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 8, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,122 – up from 990 reported Monday. That's the new high point of 2021, exceeding the previous high of 1,021 set last week. Of those hospitalized, 249 people are in intensive care and 873 were in general hospital care.

There are only 31 staffed ICU beds available in the entire state, including zero in the northwest region, three in the northeast region, two in the central region and just six in the entire metro region (99.1% of all staffed ICU beds in the metro are occupied).

MDH

Testing and positivity rates.

The 7,173 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 98,944 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.24%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 14,013,747 (up from 13,913,703)

14,013,747 (up from 13,913,703) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,499,399 (up from 3,486,879)

3,499,399 (up from 3,486,879) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,339,949 (up from 3,324,363)

3,339,949 (up from 3,324,363) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 576,004 (up from 523,905)

: 576,004 (up from 523,905) Positive cases: 826,404 (up from 819,239)

826,404 (up from 819,239) Reinfection cases : 8,861 (up from 8,637)

: 8,861 (up from 8,637) Deaths: 8,882 – 517 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,862)

8,882 – 517 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,862) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 794,269 (up from 784,990)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.