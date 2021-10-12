October 12, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 12

Hospitalizations are nearing 1,000 in Minnesota.
Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 7,942 new cases and 10 newly reported deaths, though it includes cumulative data from Saturday, Sunday and part of Monday.

The state's death toll is 8,330 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.4% (4,682) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 10, the state reported that 3,429,066 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,260,319 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 190,415 third doses/booster shots. 

 The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 59%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 61.6%

58.6% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.3% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 11 the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 960 – up from 915 on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 254 people are in intensive care and 706 were in general hospital care.

For context, the most ICU COVID-19 patients at one time during the spring surge was 202 and the most non-ICU patients during that wave was 517. 

Overall, the current level of people with COVID-19 admitted to Minnesota hospitals is on par with what the state was dealing with in mid-to-late December 2020, which was the tail end of the fall/winter surge. 

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 134 ICU, 323 non-ICU (Friday was 126, 326)
  • Central: 43 ICU, 106 non-ICU (was 39, 112)
  • Southeast: 27 ICU, 56 non-ICU (was 29, 48)
  • Northeast: 25 ICU, 84 non-ICU (was 21, 73)
  • Northwest: 12 ICU, 37 non-ICU (was 12, 32)
  • South Central: 7 ICU, 56 non-ICU (was 8, 45)
  • Southwest: 5 ICU, 25 non-ICU (was 5, 23)
  • West Central: 1 ICU, 19 non-ICU (was 1, 15)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 7,942 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 93,926 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 8.45%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 9.10%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 12,995,416 (up from 12,901,307)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,429,066 (up from 3,424,062)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,260,319 (up from 3,254,871)
  • Positive cases: 746,768 (up from 738,843)
  • Deaths: 8,330 – 480 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,320)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 716,107 (up from 705,936)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

