October 19, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 19

Flickr

Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 19

The latest info.
Author:

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 5,686 new cases and 21 newly reported deaths. The totals are from three days (Saturday-Monday), thus they may appear higher than normal. 

The state's death toll is 8,457 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 55.9% (4,709) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 17, the state reported that 3,443,774 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,276,323 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 250,340 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 61.8%

58.8% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 18, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 950 – down from 1,007 reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 246 people are in intensive care and 704 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 128 ICU, 336 non-ICU (Monday was 130, 390)
  • Central: 48 ICU, 118 non-ICU (was 49, 123)
  • Southeast: 27 ICU, 44 non-ICU (was 26, 38)
  • Northeast: 17 ICU, 71 non-ICU (was 15, 84)
  • Northwest: 13 ICU, 43 non-ICU (was 12, 34)
  • South Central: 6 ICU, 44 non-ICU (was 8, 42)
  • Southwest: 5 ICU, 29 non-ICU (was 5, 32)
  • West Central: 2 ICU, 19 non-ICU (was 1, 18)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 5,686 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 78,725 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.22%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,245,697 (up from 13,166,757)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,443,774 (up from 3,438,442)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,276,323 (up from 3,270,542)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 250,340 (up from 229,397)
  • Positive cases: 763,915 (up from 758,252)
  • Deaths: 8,457 – 488 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,436)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 736,234 (up from 726,330)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

Flickr - COVID vaccine Joint Base San Antonio
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 19

The latest info.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Hell's Angels member who absconded gets 14 years for meth trafficking

The 39-year-old was sentenced this week.

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

MN, WI attorney generals push SCOTUS to block to Texas abortion law

They say the law is in "direct contravention of nearly a half century of binding precedent."

Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 10.05.45 AM
MN Shopping

Target to add new Apple 'shop-in-shops' at three more Minnesota locations

Currently there's only one in Minnesota.

Piper Cherokee
MN News

UND student killed in plane crash near Minnesota border

The crash happened Monday night just west of the Minnesota border.

Pixabay - casino slot machines
MN News

Minnesota casino worker gets prison for embezzling $315K

She'll spend eight months in prison.

fake airpods
MN News

Border officials seize hundreds of fake AirPods at International Falls

The AirPods were in a rail container headed for Ranier.

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

With Patrick Peterson injured, Vikings need to unleash the offense

Peterson's absence could have a bigger effect on the opposite side of the ball.

Cam Wiley
MN Gophers

Gophers running back Cam Wiley announces plan to transfer

Wiley found himself buried on the depth chart.

sun country
Travel

Sun Country adds 7 new routes from MSP Airport this spring

It's also resuming four routes from the Twin Cities.

Walz, Flanagan
MN News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz launches re-election campaign

Their campaign slogan: "One Minnesota. Moving Forward."

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Ham Lake

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Related

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 18

Hospitalizations have surpassed 1,000 in the latest update.

covid-19, coronavirus, PPE
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 5

The health department releases data at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.

coronavirus, covid-19, icu
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 11

The latest:

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 1

The latest:

coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 7

The latest on COVID in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 8

The next update will come Monday, Oct. 11.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 27

Hospitalizations continue to rise quickly in Minnesota.