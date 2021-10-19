Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 19

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 5,686 new cases and 21 newly reported deaths. The totals are from three days (Saturday-Monday), thus they may appear higher than normal.

The state's death toll is 8,457 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 55.9% (4,709) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 17, the state reported that 3,443,774 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,276,323 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 250,340 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 54%

16-17: 60%

18-49: 64%

50-64: 74%

65+: 89%

Total population: 61.8%

58.8% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 18, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 950 – down from 1,007 reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 246 people are in intensive care and 704 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

Metro: 128 ICU, 336 non-ICU (Monday was 130, 390)

Central: 48 ICU, 118 non-ICU (was 49, 123)

Southeast: 27 ICU, 44 non-ICU (was 26, 38)

Northeast: 17 ICU, 71 non-ICU (was 15, 84)

Northwest: 13 ICU, 43 non-ICU (was 12, 34)

South Central: 6 ICU, 44 non-ICU (was 8, 42)

Southwest: 5 ICU, 29 non-ICU (was 5, 32)

West Central: 2 ICU, 19 non-ICU (was 1, 18)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 5,686 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 78,725 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.22%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 13,245,697 (up from 13,166,757)

13,245,697 (up from 13,166,757) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,443,774 (up from 3,438,442)

3,443,774 (up from 3,438,442) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,276,323 (up from 3,270,542)

3,276,323 (up from 3,270,542) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 250,340 (up from 229,397)

: 250,340 (up from 229,397) Positive cases: 763,915 (up from 758,252)

763,915 (up from 758,252) Deaths: 8,457 – 488 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,436)

8,457 – 488 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,436) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 736,234 (up from 726,330)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.