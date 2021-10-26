Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 26

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 6,583 new cases and 22 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,581.

Note: Today's report includes cumulative data from Saturday-Monday, so totals may appear higher than normal.

As of Oct. 24, the state reported that 3,457,677 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,290,572 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 312,180 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 58%

16-17: 63%

18-49: 66%

50-64: 77%

65+: 95%

Total population: 62.2%

59.1% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.0% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 25, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 935 – up from 907 reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 210 people are in intensive care and 725 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity remains tight throughout Minnesota.

MDH

Testing and positivity rates.

The 6,583 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 87,717 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.50%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 13,499,875 (up from 13,412,007)

13,499,875 (up from 13,412,007) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,457,677 (up from 3,452,704)

3,457,677 (up from 3,452,704) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,290,572 (up from 3,285,805)

3,290,572 (up from 3,285,805) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 312,180 (up from 287,587)

: 312,180 (up from 287,587) Positive cases: 779,749 (up from 773,227)

779,749 (up from 773,227) Deaths: 8,581 – 494 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,559)

8,581 – 494 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,559) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 753,961 (up from 745,745)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.