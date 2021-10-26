October 26, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 26
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 26

The latest data for the pandemic in Minnesota.
Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 6,583 new cases and 22 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,581. 

Note: Today's report includes cumulative data from Saturday-Monday, so totals may appear higher than normal. 

As of Oct. 24, the state reported that 3,457,677 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,290,572 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 312,180 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 58%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 95%
  • Total population: 62.2%

59.1% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.0% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 25, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 935 – up from 907 reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 210 people are in intensive care and 725 were in general hospital care. 

Hospital capacity remains tight throughout Minnesota. 

Screen Shot 2021-10-26 at 11.00.54 AM

Testing and positivity rates.

The 6,583 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 87,717 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 7.50%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,499,875 (up from 13,412,007)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,457,677 (up from 3,452,704)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,290,572 (up from 3,285,805)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 312,180 (up from 287,587)
  • Positive cases: 779,749 (up from 773,227)
  • Deaths: 8,581 – 494 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,559)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 753,961 (up from 745,745)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

