October 6, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 5
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 5

The health department releases data at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.
Author:

Minnesota National Guard via Flickr

The health department releases data at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Note: Today's report includes cumulative data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday so numbers will appear larger than what is typically seen in a single day of reporting. 

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 7,133 new cases and 12 newly reported deaths, all of them happening in September. 

The cases reported today, however, are lower than they should be due to a technical issue that the health department is working on. "Due to a technical issue over the weekend, today's reported cases may not include all cases reported over the weekend," the health department said, noting that cases that were not reported today will be included in Wednesday's update. 

The state's death toll is 8,203 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.9% (4,648) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 3, the state reported that 3,410,953 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,240,575 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 59%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 90%
  • Total population: 61.3%

58.2% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 68.9% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 4, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 847 (up from the 819 reported Monday). Of those hospitalized, 220 people are in intensive care and 627 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 112 ICU, 300 non-ICU (Monday was 111, 287)
  • Central: 38 ICU, 91 non-ICU (was 37, 93)
  • Southeast: 24 ICU, 59 non-ICU (was 26, 69)
  • Northeast: 20 ICU, 77 non-ICU (was 18, 58)
  • Northwest: 12 ICU, 28 non-ICU (was 12, 31)
  • South Central: 7 ICU, 41 non-ICU (was 4, 33)
  • Southwest: 4 ICU, 15 non-ICU (was 1, 17)
  • West Central: 3 ICU, 16 non-ICU (was 4, 18)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 7,133 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 103,289 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.90%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 8.14%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 12,719,962 (up from 12,615,184)
  • People tested: 5,755,101 (up from 5,698,651)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,410,953 (up from 3,406,106)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,240,575 (up from 3,235,039)
  • Positive cases: 725,451 (up from 718,327)
  • Deaths: 8,203 – 470 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,191)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 696,763 (up from 688,227)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN News

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for state's teachers

The governor said there should also be "consistent" COVID mitigation requirements for schools.

Flickr - Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou customers in Twin Cities run into abrupt closures, shortened hours

Locations that used to stay open until the evening are now shutting their doors around lunch time.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Numerous fatal crashes on Minnesota roads Sunday-Tuesday

Sunday through Tuesday morning was a deadly stretch on Minnesota roads.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN Coronavirus

Essentia Health details new patient visitors restrictions

The new rules apply to clinics and hospitals in NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin

U.S. capitol insurrection
MN News

3 more Minnesotans charged in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection

Two of the men are accused of using a law enforcement shield during the insurrection.

Best Buy
MN Shopping

Here's what you get if you pay Best Buy $200 a year

Best Buy has launched its new membership program to a national audience.

1024px-Minnesota_United_-_MNUFC_v_NYCFC_NEW_YORK_CITY_FOOTBALL_CLUB_-_ALLIANZ_FIELD_-_St._PAUL_MINNESOTA_(40636737963)
MN United

MN United fan groups urge boycott till team enacts vaccine mandate

The Dark Clouds and Red Loons are calling on its members to skip home games.

Cody Lee Walker-Nelson duluth
MN News

Charges detail 'chaotic' events that led to 6-hour standoff in Duluth

Cody Lee Walker-Nelson is charged with 21 crimes in connection to Friday's incidents.

target workers
MN Business

Target giving hourly workers a pay bump during the busy holiday season

The retail giant will pay workers $2 more an hour during "peak" times.

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Pixabay - doctor close-up stock
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota opens COVID antibody treatment clinic in the Twin Cities

The treatment can decrease the likelihood someone will need to be hospitalized.

Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
MN News

Driver who stopped after deer crash killed when pickup slams into his vehicle

The victim was in front of his vehicle checking front front-end damage when the collision occurred.

Related

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 28

The newest information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 1

The latest:

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, July 27

The newest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid-19, coronavirus, ppe
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 4

A second consecutive report with more than 3,500 new cases.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 21

Today's report features cumulative data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 20

Data in Monday reports includes the past Friday, not the weekend. Weekend data is released on Tuesdays.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, September 24

The next update will be issued on Monday and include data reported on Friday.

coronavirus, COVID-19, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, July 29

The newest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.