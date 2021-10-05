Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 5

Note: Today's report includes cumulative data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday so numbers will appear larger than what is typically seen in a single day of reporting.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 7,133 new cases and 12 newly reported deaths, all of them happening in September.

The cases reported today, however, are lower than they should be due to a technical issue that the health department is working on. "Due to a technical issue over the weekend, today's reported cases may not include all cases reported over the weekend," the health department said, noting that cases that were not reported today will be included in Wednesday's update.

The state's death toll is 8,203 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.9% (4,648) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 3, the state reported that 3,410,953 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,240,575 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 54%

16-17: 59%

18-49: 63%

50-64: 75%

65+: 90%

Total population: 61.3%

58.2% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 68.9% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 4, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 847 (up from the 819 reported Monday). Of those hospitalized, 220 people are in intensive care and 627 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

Metro: 112 ICU, 300 non-ICU (Monday was 111, 287)

Central: 38 ICU, 91 non-ICU (was 37, 93)

Southeast: 24 ICU, 59 non-ICU (was 26, 69)

Northeast: 20 ICU, 77 non-ICU (was 18, 58)

Northwest: 12 ICU, 28 non-ICU (was 12, 31)

South Central: 7 ICU, 41 non-ICU (was 4, 33)

Southwest: 4 ICU, 15 non-ICU (was 1, 17)

West Central: 3 ICU, 16 non-ICU (was 4, 18)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 7,133 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 103,289 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.90%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 8.14%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 12,719,962 (up from 12,615,184)

12,719,962 (up from 12,615,184) People tested: 5,755,101 (up from 5,698,651)

5,755,101 (up from 5,698,651) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,410,953 (up from 3,406,106)

3,410,953 (up from 3,406,106) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,240,575 (up from 3,235,039)

3,240,575 (up from 3,235,039) Positive cases: 725,451 (up from 718,327)

725,451 (up from 718,327) Deaths: 8,203 – 470 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,191)

8,203 – 470 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,191) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 696,763 (up from 688,227)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.