September 28, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 28
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 28

The newest information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Author:

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The newest information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Note: Today's update includes cumulative data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Some data may appear larger than a typical single day of reporting. 

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 6,203 new cases and 11 newly reported deaths, all of them occurring this month. 

The state's death toll is 8,109 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 57.2% (4,628) were residents of long-term care.

As of Sept. 23, the state reported that 3,396,209 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,225,345 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 53%
  • 16-17: 59%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 91%
  • Total population: 61%

58% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 68.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Sept. 27, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 767 (up from the 755 reported Monday). Of those hospitalized, 196 people are in intensive care and 571 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 105 ICU, 291 non-ICU
  • Central: 31 ICU, 75 non-ICU
  • Southeast: 26 ICU, 57 non-ICU
  • Northeast: 10 ICU, 54 non-ICU
  • Northwest: 12 ICU, 18 non-ICU
  • South Central: 6 ICU, 43 non-ICU
  • Southwest: 3 ICU, 15 non-ICU
  • West Central: 3 ICU, 18 non-ICU

Testing and positivity rates.

The 6,203 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 100,025 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.20%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 7.27%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 12,427,807 (up from 12,327,958)
  • People tested: 5,599,254 (up from 5,542,899)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,396,209 (up from 3,389,798)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,225,345 (up from 3,217,061)
  • Positive cases: 706,158 (up from 699,966)
  • Deaths: 8,109 – 463 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,098)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 680,339 (up from 672,634)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 28

The newest information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.

police lights
MN News

Minnesota man charged after 3-hour standoff with police on I-94 in Wisconsin

Law enforcement used tear gas on him in an effort to get him out of the vehicle.

Pamela Espeland (1)
TV, Movies and The Arts

Beloved MinnPost writer who amplified MN arts scene dies suddenly

The arts community is remembering her impact and mourning her death.

Abbey Piner
MN News

Missing Aitkin County woman may be in St. Paul area

Law enforcement are asking for the public's help in finding her.

box elder bugs
Minnesota Life

The boxelder bug invasion has commenced in Minnesota

They love to cluster in sunny and warm locations.

chaska school fight
MN News

Fight breaks out over mask policy at Eastern Carver County School Board meeting

The district on Monday updated its mask policy to require them for all students.

Bemidji City Hall
MN News

Public's help sought after shooting kills father of five girls

The father of five girls was fatally shot in early September.

Screen Shot 2021-09-28 at 7.21.37 AM
MN News

Driver killed in Fridley crash that cut his car in half

The victim is a 29-year-old man from Wisconsin.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

There's something different about Kirk Cousins, but what is it?

Cousins's "swag" has fueled a hot start to the season.

Cameron Dantzler
MN Vikings

Cameron Dantzler tweets out frustration over playing time

The second-year corner has been benched while Bashaud Breeland continues to struggle.

Pizabay pizza
MN Food & Drink

Chaska Papa Murphy's to temporarily close due to worker shortage

The closure is "due to a lack of employees and applicants across the company," the manager wrote.

Hailey Anderson Cumberland WI police
MN News

Authorities find body, vehicle in search for missing WI woman

Hailey Anderson was supposed to be travelling to Hibbing, but never showed up.

Related

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, July 27

The newest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 14

The latest on the COVID-19 situation in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, September 16

The latest from the health department.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 7

More than 2,000 new cases for a second consecutive report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, September 21

Today's report features cumulative data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, September 3

The next update will be provided Tuesday, Sept. 7.

coronavirus, COVID-19, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, July 29

The newest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.