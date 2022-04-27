Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 27

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,369 newly reported cases and five newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,499.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 93% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and 6% (as of April 17) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through April 26, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 259 – up from the 255 reported on April 25. Of those hospitalized, 28 people are in intensive care (up from 20) and 231 are in non-ICU care (down from 235).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 24, the state reported that 3,904,939 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,697,727 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,556,518 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 25%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 40%

50-64: 56%

65+: 83%

Total population: 46.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,904,939

3,904,939 People who have completed vaccine series: 3,697,727

3,697,727 People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,556,518

: 2,556,518 Positive cases: 1,448,539 (up from 1,447,575)

1,448,539 (up from 1,447,575) Reinfection cases : 65,092

: 65,092 Deaths: 12,499 – 270 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,494)

12,499 – 270 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,494) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,428,195 (up from 1,427,341)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.