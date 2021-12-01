Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.
Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,580 newly reported cases and 100 newly reported deaths, which is higher than normal due to reporting delays from the Thanksgiving holiday. That brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,482.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 23) is 10.4%, which is down from 10.6% on Nov. 22. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

It should be noted that the delta variant is the dominant strain circulating Minnesota and that the newly discovered omicron variant has not yet been detected in the U.S.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 29, the state reported that 3,651,596 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,365,496 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,114,287 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 23%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 65.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 2%
  • 12-15: 55%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 60.5%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 29, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,562 – up from the 1,532 reported on Nov. 29. Of those hospitalized, 356 people are in intensive care (up from 343) and 1,206 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,189).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 26 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 27 on Nov. 29 – and 13 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from the 16 available on Nov. 29. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also strained, with only 24 available statewide.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,947,240 (up from 14,896,979)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,651,596 (up from 3,647,141)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,365,496 (up from 3,358,839)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,114,287 (up from 1,093,281)
  • Positive cases: 915,942 (up from 912,370)
  • Reinfection cases: 10,427 (up from 10,338)
  • Deaths: 9,382 – 560 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,382)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 879,025 (up from 874,593)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

