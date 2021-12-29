Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 29

Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.
Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 5,215 newly reported cases and 69 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 10,468.

Today's report includes data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Dec. 21) is 8.7%, having recently been higher than 11%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 28, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,348 – down from the 1,365 reported on Dec. 27. Of those hospitalized, 330 people are in intensive care (down from 334) and 1,018 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,031).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 38 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 30 on Dec. 27 – and 14 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 18 on Dec. 27.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 27, the state reported that 3,746,193 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,511,708 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,678,258 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 31%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 70%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 67.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 22%
  • 12-15: 57%
  • 16-17: 62%
  • 18-49: 65%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 63.1%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 16,117,480 (up from 16,037,019)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,746,193 (up from 3,742,782)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,511,708 (up from 3,508,034)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,678,258 (up from 1,662,395)
  • Positive cases: 1,015,435 (up from 1,010,225)
  • Reinfection cases: 13,759 (up from 13,382)
  • Deaths: 10,468 – 640 of which are "probable*" (up from 10,399)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 980,822 (up from 977,944)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

