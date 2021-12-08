Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Author:

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,140 newly reported cases and 75 newly reported deaths, including four people in their 30s. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 9,774.

The figures on Wednesday relate to the 24-hour reporting period ending 4 a.m. Tuesday. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 30) is 11.7%. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Dec. 7, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,642 – up from the 1,621 reported on Dec. 6. Of those hospitalized, 321 people are in intensive care (down from 335) and 1,321 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,286).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 30 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 23 on Dec. 6 – and 16 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from the 21 available on Dec. 6.

Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 9.23.31 AM

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Dec. 6, the state reported that 3,679,928 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,418,018 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,285,957 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 25%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 69%
  • 50-64: 79%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 66.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 10%
  • 12-15: 56%
  • 16-17: 61%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 61.4%

According to the CDC, which cites data from September 2021, an unvaccinated person was 5.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 15,256,667 (up from 15,224,743)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,679,928 (up from 3,676,498)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,418,018 (up from 3,411,323)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,285,957 (up from 1,267,488)
  • Positive cases: 948,490 (up from 945,445)
  • Reinfection cases: 11,082 (up from 11,022)
  • Deaths: 9,774 – 588 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,699)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 902,903 (up from 899,486)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 9.27.07 AM
MN News

Couple ending festive lights display after dispute with sheriff over trespassing

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald addressed complaints from over the summer on Facebook Saturday.

st louis co missing person terry - edit
MN News

MN man, 60, still missing despite 'extensive search efforts'

Local authorities are now asking for the public's help locating the man.

uncle sven's
MN Shopping

Beloved Uncle Sven's Comic Shoppe in St. Paul closes after 39 years

The hallway-sized shop with "a big heart" closed in late November.

Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.07.03 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Weird Al' Yankovic to perform in 3 Minnesota cities in the summer

The singer will make stops in Duluth, Mankato and Minneapolis.

dual citizen brewing
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul brewery to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Staff will also be required to wear masks and test negative for COVID.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued as Friday storm track wobbles

The latest model runs show the heaviest snow a bit north of where the watch is in place.

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Talbot leads Wild to 7th straight victory

The Wild opened a four-game road trip with a win in Edmonton.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with injury

The Hopkins native was hurt during Sunday's matchup with Notre Dame.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Vikings' defense could get reinforcements against Steelers

Several starters could return for a critical Thursday night matchup.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 6

The latest from the state health department.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, December 7

The latest from the state health department.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 3

The latest from the health department. The next update comes Monday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2

The latest in Minnesota.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 11

The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 22

The latest on the surge in Minnesota.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, November 29

The state's latest report includes data from the Thanksgiving break.