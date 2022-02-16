Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 16

Another significant decrease in hospitalized people with COVID-19.

Credit: Baltimore County Government via Flickr

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,501 newly reported cases and 41 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,903.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 8) was 10.4%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus. The last time it was under 10% was Dec. 25.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 15, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 833 – down from the 898 reported on Feb. 14. Of those hospitalized, 130 people are in intensive care (down from 145) and 703 are in non-ICU care (down from 753).

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 63 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 72 on Feb. 14 – and 25 pediatric ICU beds available, which is even from 25 on Feb. 14.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 14, the state reported that 3,868,642 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,634,970 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,112,792 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 39%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 33%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.3%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,497,775 (up from 18,478,175)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,868,642 (up from 3,867,610)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,634,970 (up from 3,633,160)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,112,792 (up from 2,110,103)
  • Positive cases: 1,400,624 (up from 1,399,164)
  • Reinfection cases: 56,878 (up from 56,725)
  • Deaths: 11,903 – 160 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,862)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,372,175 (up from 1,369,052)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

