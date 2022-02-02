Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 2

The latest data from MDH.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,916 newly reported cases and 59 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,516.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The latest deaths include two people aged 30-34 from Hennepin County.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 22) was 20.6%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 1, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,366 – down from the 1,370 reported on Jan. 31. Of those hospitalized, 204 people are in intensive care (up from 192) and 1,162 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,178).

ICU COVID admissions rose to 374 on Dec. 16 and has been falling ever since.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 46 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 47 on Jan. 31 – and 19 pediatric ICU beds available, up from 17 on Jan. 31.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 31, the state reported that 3,845,821 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,601,428 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,049,328 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 67%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.1%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 30%
  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 64.7%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,047,788 (up from 18,014,068)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,845,821 (up from 3,843,231)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,601,428 (up from 3,598,752)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,049,328 (up from  2,043,269)
  • Positive cases: 1,347,000 (up from 1,343,090)
  • Reinfection cases: 51,574 (up from 51,185)
  • Deaths: 11,516 – 150 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,457)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,294,284 (up from 1,285,255)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

