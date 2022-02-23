Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 23

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 23

Minnesota is under 100 COVID patients in intensive care for the first time since mid-August.

U.S. Navy, Flickr

Minnesota is under 100 COVID patients in intensive care for the first time since mid-August.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,050 newly reported cases and 26 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,019.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 96-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. The four days of data is a result of no reporting over the holiday weekend. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 15) was 7.5%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 22, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 622 – down from the 634 reported on Feb. 21. Of those hospitalized, 98 people are in intensive care (down from 104) and 524 are in non-ICU care (down from 529).

It's the lowest ICU admissions have been since August 10 (97 patients) and the lowest non-ICU admissions have been since Sept. 13 (513 patients), according to MDH data. 

The situation has improved dramatically from November, December and the first half of January, when it was common to see single digit ICU bed availability for adults and children everywhere in Minnesota, in addition to hundreds of patients waiting in emergency departments for beds to open so they could receive a higher level of care.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 22, the state reported that 3,874,825 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,641,904 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,132,849 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 40%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 34%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.6%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,672,599 (up from 18,600,838)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,874,825 (up from 3,871,545)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,641,904 (no change 3,641,904)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,132,849 (up from 2,123,504)
  • Positive cases: 1,410,583 (up from 1,406,654)
  • Reinfection cases: 57,951 (up from 57,510 )
  • Deaths: 12,019 – 170 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,993)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,388,795 (up from 1,379,406)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 23

Minnesota is under 100 COVID patients in intensive care for the first time since mid-August.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Driver had 10 drinks, told troopers 'sorry bro' after fatal wrong-way crash

The crash killed a 30-year-old Melrose man.

Target_Holiday-B-roll_2021_05
MN Shopping

Target adding Starbucks, return items to drive-up service in select cities

The new features include the ability to order from Starbucks.

Julia Li
MN News

Boy, 15, charged with random killing of St. Paul businesswoman

The teen shot her while she was going about her daily business, police said.

Jeannie Waltz
MN News

Autopsy reveals cause of death for bus driver found by basketball team

The 48-year-old was a beloved paraprofessional and bus driver from Clara City.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man killed in shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday night

The victim was found face down in a yard, according to police.

Cam Talbot
MN Wild

Wild's sloppy play snaps winning streak over Senators

Ottawa snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Wild.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Here are the latest snow totals reported in Minnesota

Some final tallies haven't been reported, but we'll update the list as they arrive.

stanley the office pretzel day screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Saints to celebrate Pretzel Day with Stanley from 'The Office'

Ticket packages include a "Works" pretzel and a meet-and-greet with actor Leslie David Baker.

vote, election
MN News

Walz announces special election to fill seat of late Rep. Hagedorn

There will be a two-week filing period beginning March 1.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Rodgers did 12-day cleanse that typically involves vomiting, laxatives

Anyone up for 12 days of vomiting, pooping and buttery nasal massages?

anthony batton-harris mugshot
MN News

Charges: WI man shot St. Paul Lyft driver who was staring at him

The driver is expected to survive.

Related

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 8

Minnesota is at this lowest number of COVID patients in intensive care since early September.

vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 16

Another significant decrease in hospitalized people with COVID-19.

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 22

COVID hospitalizations, which were more than 1,500 in January, have dipped to 634 in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 4

COVID hospitalizations have dipped under 1,300 for the first time in months.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 9

The latest COVID-19 numbers for Minnesota.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 2

The latest data from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 7

The test positivity rate is down to 16.7%, which is still very high but significantly down from the late-January peak of 23.7%.

pixabay - covid vaccine record card
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 3

Hospitalizations have been trending down in the past six weeks.