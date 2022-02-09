Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 9

Credit: Milwaukee VA Medical Center via Flickr

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,833 newly reported cases and 40 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,722.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 1) was 14.3%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 8, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,161 – down from the 1,164 reported on Feb. 7. Of those hospitalized, 179 people are in intensive care (up from 178) and 982 are in non-ICU care (down from 986).

The 178 ICU admissions are the fewest in Minnesota since Sept. 7 (having been as high as 374 on Dec. 16) and the 986 non-ICU admissions are the fewest since Nov. 13.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 66 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – up from 64 on Feb. 7 – and 23 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 13 on Feb. 7.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 7, the state reported that 3,859,922 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,619,453 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,087,152 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 39%
  • 12-15: 65%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 32%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.1%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,287,104 (up from 18,256,654)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,859,922 (up from 3,858,044)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,619,453 (up from 3,616,925)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,087,152 (up from 2,083,058)
  • Positive cases: 1,379,102 (up from 1,375,279)
  • Reinfection cases: 54,760 (up from 54,414)
  • Deaths: 11,722 – 150 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 11,682)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,342,411 (up from 1,335,988)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

