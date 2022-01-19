Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 19

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 44,626 newly reported cases and 37 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,037.

Due to the MLK Day reporting break, today's update includes case data that was reported in a 96-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. That's why there are more than 44,000 cases in today's report. 

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 8) was 23.2%, which is another record high in Minnesota. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 18, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,592 – down from the 1,610 reported on Jan. 17. Of those hospitalized, 239 people are in intensive care (down from 248) and 1,353 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,362).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 32 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 36 on Jan. 17 – and 16 pediatric ICU beds available, which is up from 15 on Jan. 17.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 17, the state reported that 3,810,423 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,570,777 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 1,940,815 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 35%
  • 12-15: 64%
  • 16-17: 67%
  • 18-49: 71%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 68.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 28%
  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 62%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 64%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 17,330,816 (up from 17,112,898)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,810,423 (up from 3,799,301)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,570,777 (up from 3,563,082)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,940,815 (up from 1,900,456)
  • Positive cases: 1,193,504 (up from 1,148,888)
  • Reinfection cases: 32,946 (up from 28,580)
  • Deaths: 11,037 – 679 of which are "probable*" (up from 11,000)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,135,053 (up from 1,073,545)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

