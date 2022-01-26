Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 26

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 26

More than 15,000 new cases in today's update.

Credit: The U.S. Army, Flickr

More than 15,000 new cases in today's update.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 15,572 newly reported cases and 52 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 11,282.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. But due to the omicron surge overloading the health department, there remains approximately 23,700 positive tests that are yet to be processed and included in the daily reports. As you can see in the graph below, the green represents the dates when the yet-to-be-processed tests were taken.

MN Dept. of Health

MN Dept. of Health

Last week, the Mayo Clinic held a press briefing in which it said it expects the reported cases to remain high before peaking, perhaps this week. However, because reported cases lag what's happening in real time, the omicron wave may have already peaked in Minnesota.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Jan. 14) was 22.9%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Jan. 25, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,553 – up from the 1,507 reported on Jan. 24. Of those hospitalized, 227 people are in intensive care (down from 228) and 1,326 are in non-ICU care (up from 1,279).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

The latest hospital capacity data shows there are 28 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 34 on Jan. 24 – and 15 pediatric ICU beds available, which is down from 17 on Jan. 24.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Jan. 24, the state reported that 3,828,368 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,585,745 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,001,267 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 64%
  • 16-17: 67%
  • 18-49: 71%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 68.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 29%
  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 64.5%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 17,751,532 (up from 17,698,075)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,825,849 (up from 3,825,849)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,583,371 (up from 3,583,371)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 1,993,618 (up from 1,993,618)
  • Positive cases: 1,280,500 (up from 1,264,935)
  • Reinfection cases: 43,567 (up from 41,935)
  • Deaths: 11,282 – 689 of which are "probable*" (up from 11,230)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,222,393 (up from 1,211,499)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 26

More than 15,000 new cases in today's update.

FKBxbY_VkAI11lX
MN Weather

List of the coldest wind chills in Minnesota Wednesday morning

The wind chill was as low at -38F in St. Paul.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

The biggest personnel decisions facing the new GM

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has some tricky personnel decisions coming up in the near future

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

What to know about new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The former Wall Street trader is an analytics guru who appreciates collaboration.

metro transit southwest light rail green line extension construction
MN News

Southwest LRT may cost $210M more, take 3 years longer to build

The Met Council is proposing a settlement with one of its contractors due to disputes over construction changes.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 41, killed in crash with box truck on Hwy. 10 near St. Cloud

The deceased driver is from St. Cloud.

Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young 2
MN News

Task force uses 'box maneuver' to arrest teen fugitive in Brooklyn Center

There was an infant in the car with him.

Rick Spielman
MN Vikings

Spielman: 'That head coach has to have a relationship with that QB'

"I think the No. 1 thing you’re looking for is that head coach has to have a relationship with that quarterback."

Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 6.36.25 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: France 44 to build two-story addition, rooftop patio

The Minneapolis liquor store and cheese shop is stepping up its events and class offerings.

2019_1229_Bears_Home_0831
MN Vikings

Ryan Poles picking Chicago creates battle of the rebuilds with Vikings

Both of the Vikings' GM finalists land in the same division looking to return to relevancy.

46433858332_ed10625522_3k
TV, Movies and The Arts

Report: 'This Is Us' star creating NBC series about MN girls' hockey team

No word on when the show will launch.

David Ortiz
MN Twins

Twins congratulate David Ortiz on HOF induction, it ends badly

Twins fans haven't forgotten the biggest mistake in franchise history.

Related

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 19

More than 44,000 new cases reported from the holiday weekend.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 13

More than 11,000 cases included in today's report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 29

More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 14

More than 11,000 cases for a second day in a row.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 5

A second straight day of hospitalizations rising in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 12

The latest data from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 24

Case levels remain very high in Minnesota.

COVID vaccination flickr phil roeder
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 3

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3.