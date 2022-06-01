Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 1

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,783 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,638.

Today's update does not include data from the holiday weekend, as that data is still being processed.

According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 18% of samples in its coverage area are BA.2, while BA.2.12.1 has increased to 71% of all samples (as of May 23). So in total, the BA.2 family accounts for more than 88% of all samples. The Met Council covers about two-thirds of the metro area, serving nearly 2 million people.

Hospitalizations

Through May 31, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 480 (up from 419 on May 27). Of those hospitalized, 34 people are in intensive care (even from 34) and 446 are in non-ICU care (up from 385).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 30, the state reported that 3,916,910 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,712,363 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,442,215 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 42%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 81%

65+: 96%

Total population: 70.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 38%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

5-11: 15%

12-15: 24%

16-17: 31%

18-49: 39%

50-64: 57%

65+: 84%

Total population: 43.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,916,910 (up from 3,916,617)

3,916,910 (up from 3,916,617) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,712,363 (up from 3,711,940)

3,712,363 (up from 3,711,940) People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,442,215 (down from 2,453,144)

: 2,442,215 (down from 2,453,144) Positive cases: 1,508,948 (up from 1,507,168)

1,508,948 (up from 1,507,168) Reinfection cases : 73,092

: 73,092 Deaths: 12,638 – 310 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,633)

12,638 – 310 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,633) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,486,903 (up from 1,478,792)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.