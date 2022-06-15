Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 15

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 15

Hospitalizations continue to hover around the 400 mark in Minnesota.

Credit: CDC Global, Flickr

Hospitalizations continue to hover around the 400 mark in Minnesota.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,360 newly reported cases and eight reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,731.

Hospitalizations

Through June 14, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 428 (up from 403 on June 13). Of those hospitalized, 31 people are in intensive care (down from 36) and 398 are in non-ICU care (up from 367).

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

The next update is expected at some point Friday, June 17.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 31 to June 6 was BA.2.

When breaking it down by subvariant, BA.2.12.1 made up 68% of all samples and BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for the remaining 32%, which is up from 23% the previous week.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 13 the state reported that 3,920,933 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,717,004 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,429,911 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 67%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 14%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 43.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,920,933 (up from 3,920,477)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,717,004 (up from 3,716,526)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,429,911 (down from 2,430,885)
  • Positive cases: 1,533,884 (up from 1,532,528)
  • Reinfection cases: 76,849
  • Deaths: 12,731 – 316 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,723)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,509,305 (up from 1,507,764)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 15

Hospitalizations continue to hover around the 400 mark in Minnesota.

Walz and Birk
MN News

Walz campaign refutes Matt Birk claim that he owns property in SD

The Twitter claim spread further after being promoted by Matt Birk.

golden valley police department
MN News

16-year-old and her sister carjacked at Golden Valley gas station

A 15-year-old from Buffalo is expected to be charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

storm, severe
MN Weather

Tornadoes possible in Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa

Storms are expected to erupt by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

Driver fatally strikes woman walking her horse near Brainerd

The 33-year-old woman died at the scene.

Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 8.49.11 PM
MN News

California fugitive murder suspect arrested near Fargo

The 25-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge in California.

image
MN News

Woman serving life in prison accepted to Mitchell Hamline law school

Maureen Onyelobi is the nation's first incarcerated legal scholar to pursue an accredited law degree from prison.

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman killed inside RV in north Minneapolis

Police have not identified the suspect but believe the shooting was not random.

Lindsay Kimball
MN Music and Radio

Lindsay Kimball to lead The Current as program director

Kimball first joined the station as an intern in 2005.

Toby Keith
MN Music and Radio

Toby Keith backs out as MN festival headliner due to stomach cancer

The singer was expected to be a headliner at the 2022 Lakefront Music Festival later this summer.

HW_roof-repair-rep
Sponsored Story

The ultimate guide to storm restoration

From roof replacement to roof repair, get the information you need to get the job done right

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 10

Here is the latest info from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 3

BA.2.12.1 became dominated over BA.2, and now BA.4 and BA.5 are showing signs of quickly rising in wastewater samples.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 13

The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has dropped to below 25.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 9

The newest data from the health department.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 7

Today's update includes 72 hours of data rather than the typical 24-hour period.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 2

The latest from the state health department.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 18

More than 2,000 new cases in today's report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 1

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the holiday weekend.