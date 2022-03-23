Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 23

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 288 newly reported cases and two newly reported deaths, including a person in their early 30s from Mille Lacs County. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,342.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 22.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through March 15) was 2.8%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 22, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 235 – down from the 250 reported on Mar. 21. Of those hospitalized, 30 people are in intensive care (down from 31) and 205 are in non-ICU care (down from 219).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since there were 27 patients on July 21, 2021.

Non-ICU admissions are at their lowest since there were 189 patients on Aug. 4, 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 21, the state reported that 3,889,891 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,677,939 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,546,202 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 41%

12-15: 66%

16-17: 69%

18-49: 73%

50-64: 80%

65+: 97%

Total population: 69.9%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 37%

12-15: 62%

16-17: 65%

18-49: 68%

50-64: 78%

65+: 93%

Total population: 66.1%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 19,182,647 (up from 19,179,239)

19,182,647 (up from 19,179,239) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,889,891

3,889,891 People who have completed vaccine series: 3,677,939

3,677,939 People up to date with their vaccine series : 2,546,202

: 2,546,202 Positive cases: 1,426,326 (up from 1,426,056)

1,426,326 (up from 1,426,056) Reinfection cases : 62,561

: 62,561 Deaths: 12,342 – 220 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,340)

12,342 – 220 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,340) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,411,004 (up from 1,410,626)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.