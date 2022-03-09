Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 9

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 9

The latest update includes the death of a person in their 20s from Stearns County.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

The latest update includes the death of a person in their 20s from Stearns County.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 575 newly reported cases and 17 newly reported deaths, including a person aged 20-24 from Stearns County. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,238.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 8.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 28) was 4.0%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Mar. 8, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 359 – down from the 366 reported on Mar. 7. Of those hospitalized, 48 people are in intensive care (up from 44) and 311 are in non-ICU care (down from 322).

it's the fewest non-ICU COVID patients since there were 311 on Aug. 15.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Mar. 7, the state reported that 3,884,505 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,669,180 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,162,324 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 40%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 36%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,957,028 (up from 18,938,860)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,884,505 (up from 3,883,726)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,669,180 (up from 3,668,047)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,162,324 (up from 2,160,448)
  • Positive cases: 1,420,720 (up from 1,420,149)
  • Reinfection cases: 61,956 (up from 61,738)
  • Deaths: 12,238 – 190 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,221)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,404,071 (up from 1,403,236)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 9

The latest update includes the death of a person in their 20s from Stearns County.

suspects
MN News

Charges: Woman was kidnapped, ordered to dig her own grave

Adams, Bunker and Alaniz are pictured from left to right in the photo above.

Amanda Cadotte
MN News

Death of Minnesota mother-of-4 boys ruled 'suspicious'

The woman found dead on March 3 has been identified as the mother of four boys.

41911616902_b51cab74b9_k
MN News

Minneapolis man who impersonated FBI agent sentenced to prison

He falsely said he was investigating terrorism.

target zero
MN Shopping

Target reveals product collection that reduces waste

Target Zero is available in stores and online.

Duluth
MN News

Duluth t-shirt and souvenir shop owner imprisoned for tax evasion

The 57-year-old owned and operated several shops in the Canal Park tourist zone.

North Memorial Air Care
MN News

Teen airlifted to North Memorial after being shot in the chest

The 18-year-old was shot in the chest around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

incarnation catholic church fire
MN News

Historic south Minneapolis church damaged in early morning fire

The cause of the fire at the Church of the Incarnation is under investigation.

ice castles new brighton 2022 press release closing
Minnesota Life

Ice Castles announce final weekend of 2022

You've got a couple more days to visit before it starts to melt.

chad davis flickr may 28 2020 george floyd unrest
MN News

Damning report slams MPD, Frey, city leaders for response to George Floyd riots

An audit found the response was uncoordinated, disorganized and plagued with poor communication.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Vikings

Rodgers' return gives Vikings freedom to take long-term approach

Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he's returning for 2022.

Gas prices
MN News

Walz, 5 other Dem governors call on Congress to suspend federal gas tax

The federal tax on unleaded gasoline is 18.4 cents.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 3

Hospitalizations are under 500 again.

vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 16

Another significant decrease in hospitalized people with COVID-19.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 2

Case levels in a single day of reporting haven't been this low since early August.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 28

COVID deaths in Minnesota have topped 12,100 since the start of the pandemic.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 2

The latest data from MDH.

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 23

Minnesota is under 100 COVID patients in intensive care for the first time since mid-August.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, March 7

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 4

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 24) was 4.9%