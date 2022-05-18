Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 18

More than 2,000 new cases in today's report.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,120 newly reported cases and six reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,575.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 17.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 49% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2, while BA.2.12.1 has increased to 43% of all samples (as of May 9).

Hospitalizations

Through May 17, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 440 – up from the 436 reported on May 16. Of those hospitalized, 31 people are in intensive care (down from 35) and 409 are in non-ICU care (up from 401).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 16, the state reported that 3,912,323 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,707,022 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,550,523 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.6%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,912,323 (up from 3,911,858)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,707,022 (up from 3,706,478)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,550,523 (up from 2,550,258)
  • Positive cases: 1,488,325 (up from 1,486,208)
  • Reinfection cases: 68,742
  • Deaths: 12,575 – 300 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,569)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,459,331 (up from 1,457,197)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

