Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 4

More than 2,500 new cases in today's report.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,570 newly reported cases and three newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,515.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 3. 

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 and 6% (as of April 25) are the original omicron strain, BA.1.

Hospitalizations

Through May 3, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 286 – down from the 305 reported on May 2. Of those hospitalized, 22 people are in intensive care (even from 22) and 264 are in non-ICU care (down from 283).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 2, the state reported that 3,907,729 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,701,315 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,553,262 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 46.0%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,907,729 (up from 3,907,328)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,701,315 (up from 3,700,813)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,553,262
  • Positive cases: 1,459,345 (up from 1,456,778)
  • Reinfection cases: 66,273
  • Deaths: 12,515 – 270 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,512)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,435,543 (up from 1,434,372)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

