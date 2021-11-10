Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 10
More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.

More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.
Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden, via Flickr

More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 5,277 newly reported cases and 43 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,925.

However, the 5,277 new cases "does not include cases awaiting intake processing," the health department said. "Over the past weekend COVID-19 case growth exceeded intake capacity, resulting in a temporary backlog." 

As of Nov. 8, the state reported that 3,505,911 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,307,336 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 591,263 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 3%
  • 12-15: 59%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 63%

59.4% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.3% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 9, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,159 – up from 1,122 reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 257 people are in intensive care and 902 were in general hospital care (the most since Dec. 16, 2020). 

There are only 42 staffed ICU beds available in the entire state. More on the capacity crisis in Minnesota can be found here

Screen Shot 2021-11-10 at 9.16.15 AM

Testing and positivity rates.

The 5,277 positive results in Wednesday's update were from 40,312 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 13,09%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,053,909 (up from 14,013,747)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,505,911
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,307,336
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 591,263
  • Positive cases: 831,669 (up from 826,404)
  • Reinfection cases: 9,034 (up from 8,861)
  • Deaths: 8,925 – 521 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,882)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 797,121 (up from 794,269)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

