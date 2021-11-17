Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 17

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,457 newly reported cases and 46 newly reported deaths. The state's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 9) is 10.5%.

Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll is 9,093.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 15, the state reported that 3,562,569 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,331,979 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 734,409 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

5-11: 11%

12-15: 60%

16-17: 64%

18-49: 67%

50-64: 78%

65+: 96%

Total population: 64%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

5-11: 0%

12-15: 54%

16-17: 60%

18-49: 63%

50-64: 75%

65+: 93%

Total population: 59.9%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 16, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,382 – up from 1,348 reported Nov. 15. Of those hospitalized, 320 people are in intensive care and 1,062 are in non-ICU care.

The 1,382 COVID patients is the most Minnesota has had since Dec. 11, 2020 when there were 1,406 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, including 340 in intensive care.

Through Nov. 16, there were only 46 staffed ICU beds available in the entire state, which is actually up from the 33 that were available in Monday's report.

Minnesota Department of Health

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 14,348,804 (up from 14,308,895)

14,348,804 (up from 14,308,895) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,562,569 (up from 3,548,912)

3,562,569 (up from 3,548,912) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,331,979 (up from 3,330,128)

3,331,979 (up from 3,330,128) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 734,409 (up from 715,287)

: 734,409 (up from 715,287) Positive cases: 861,235 (up from 857,791)

861,235 (up from 857,791) Reinfection cases : 9,433 (up from 9,370)

: 9,433 (up from 9,370) Deaths: 9,093 – 532 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,047)

9,093 – 532 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,047) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 820,787 (up from 816,736)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.