November 24, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 24
The latest data from MDH.
Bring Me The News

Note: There will be no COVID data issued on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday, MDH will release data as of 4 a.m. Wednesday. There will then be no data till Monday, when it will release data for between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Friday, and then on Tuesday data from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday will be released.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,759 newly reported cases and 53 newly reported deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 9,282.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Nov. 16) is 11%, which is level from the day before. That means Minnesota is in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Nov. 22, the state reported that 3,625,001 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,345,451 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 904,686 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 20%
  • 12-15: 60%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 65%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 0%
  • 12-15: 55%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 76%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 60.1%

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 23, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,420 – down slightly from the 1,429 reported on Nov. 22. Of those hospitalized, 326 people are in intensive care (up from 320) and 1,094 are in non-ICU care (down from 1,109).

The most ICU patients during the duration of the pandemic was 399 on Dec. 1, 2020.

There are currently only 23 staffed adult ICU beds available in the entire state – down from 26 on Nov. 22 – and 15 pediatric ICU beds available, which is an increase on the eight available on Nov. 22. Pediatric non-ICU beds are also extremely strained, with only 30 available statewide.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 14,665,039 (up from  14,620,604)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,625,001 (up from 3,616,166)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,345,451 (up from 3,343,252)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 904,686 (up from 881,369)
  • Positive cases: 891,099 (up from 887,368)
  • Reinfection cases: 9,997 (up from 9,926)
  • Deaths: 9,282 – 546 of which are "probable*" (up from 9,229)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 849,419

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

MN Coronavirus

