Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 3

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,946 newly reported cases and 43 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,761.

Among the newly reported deaths was a person aged 25-29 from Hennepin County, in addition to two patients who were in their 30s and two others aged in their 40s.

As of Nov. 1, the state reported that 3,476,404 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,322,036 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 463,256 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 59%

16-17: 63%

18-49: 67%

50-64: 78%

65+: 95%

Total population: 62.5%

59.7% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Nov. 2, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,004 – up from 978 reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 227 people are in intensive care and 777 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity is very tight in parts of Minnesota, especially staffed ICU beds.

MDH

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,946 positive results in Wednesday's update were from 34,037 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 8.65%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 13,772,032 (up from 13,737,995)

13,772,032 (up from 13,737,995) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,476,404 (up from 3,474,328)

3,476,404 (up from 3,474,328) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,322,036 (up from 3,318,665)

3,322,036 (up from 3,318,665) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 463,256 (up from 449,284)

: 463,256 (up from 449,284) Positive cases: 807,956 (up from 805,015)

807,956 (up from 805,015) Reinfection cases : 8,406 (up from 8,336)

: 8,406 (up from 8,336) Deaths: 8,761 – 506 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,718)

8,761 – 506 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,718) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 778,784 (up from 776,476)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.