October 13, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 13

Credit: Minnesota National Guard

Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 13

990 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.
Author:

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,388 new cases and 24 newly reported deaths, including three people in their 30s – two from Ramsey County and the other from Blue Earth County. 

The state's death toll is 8,354 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.1% (4,687) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 11, the state reported that 3,430,921 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,262,423 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 190,415 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 61.7%

58.6% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.4% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 12, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 990 – up from 960 on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 260 people are in intensive care and 730 were in general hospital care.

State health officials have confirmed to Bring Me The News that hospital capacity in Minnesota is at its lowest now compared to any other point during the pandemic, largely due to staffing shortages. 

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 133 ICU, 338 non-ICU (Tuesday was 134, 323)
  • Central: 45 ICU, 123 non-ICU (was 43, 106)
  • Southeast: 26 ICU, 58 non-ICU (was 27, 56)
  • Northeast: 30 ICU, 84 non-ICU (was 25, 84)
  • Northwest: 12 ICU, 32 non-ICU (was 12, 37)
  • South Central: 7 ICU, 52 non-ICU (was 7, 56)
  • Southwest: 5 ICU, 24 non-ICU (was 5, 25)
  • West Central: 2 ICU, 19 non-ICU (was 1, 19)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,388 positive results in Wednesday's update were from 29,068 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 8.21%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 9.10%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,024,251 (up from 12,995,416)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,430,921 (up from 3,429,066)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,262,423 (up from 3,260,319)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 198,348 (up from 190,415)
  • Positive cases: 749,144 (up from 746,768)
  • Deaths: 8,354 – 482 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,330)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 719,185 (up from 716,107)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 13

990 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Amazon delivery truck
MN Business

Amazon distribution center coming to Woodbury

The e-commerce giant is adding a trucking and warehousing building.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 2.59.25 PM
MN Vikings

Cousins screamed 'You like that?' three times in Zimmer's face

The old ball coach might've been a bit startled in the moment.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Hospitals hit lowest point of staffed bed availability during pandemic

Not even the massive fall/winter surge in 2020 led to a capacity crisis like this.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

Crash involving school bus injures 3 west of the Twin Cities

The crash happened on Highway 212 near Norwood Young America.

owammi
MN Food & Drink

2 MN restaurants make New York Times' 2021 favorite restaurant list

The list features places the paper is most excited about right now.

718 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2019
MN News

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman on mobility scooter

Minneapolis police thanked the public for their help with this case.

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

Greater Minnesota gets its first Raising Cane's

It's also the only Raising Cane's in the state with a double drive-thru.

mn zoo gladys the owl rectangle crop
Minnesota Life

Large owl named Gladys escapes from MN Zoo

The owl flew off to a tree during training, and has been on the loose since.

gustavus arboretum
MN News

Gustavus removes Swedish botanist's name from campus arboretum

The arboretum's name was a nod to Carl Linnaeus, the 18th-century Swedish botanist.

Screen Shot 2021-10-12 at 2.38.57 PM
MN News

Man charged with fatally shooting woman at Brainerd area resort

It may have been a case of mistaken identity.

glow at state fairgrounds
Minnesota Life

Holiday lights festival returning to State Fairgrounds – but this time you walk

The drive-through display was launched last year as a pandemic-friendly event.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 22

Nearly 800 people are currently hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19.

coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 7

The latest on COVID in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 6

40 deaths are included in today's report.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, September 10

Nearly 700 people are currently hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 12

Hospitalizations are nearing 1,000 in Minnesota.

covid-19, coronavirus, PPE
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 5

The health department releases data at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.

covid-19, coronavirus, ppe
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 4

A second consecutive report with more than 3,500 new cases.

coronavirus, covid-19, icu
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 11

The latest: