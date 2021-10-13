Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 13

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,388 new cases and 24 newly reported deaths, including three people in their 30s – two from Ramsey County and the other from Blue Earth County.

The state's death toll is 8,354 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.1% (4,687) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 11, the state reported that 3,430,921 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,262,423 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 190,415 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 54%

16-17: 60%

18-49: 64%

50-64: 74%

65+: 89%

Total population: 61.7%

58.6% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.4% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 12, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 990 – up from 960 on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 260 people are in intensive care and 730 were in general hospital care.

State health officials have confirmed to Bring Me The News that hospital capacity in Minnesota is at its lowest now compared to any other point during the pandemic, largely due to staffing shortages.

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

Metro: 133 ICU, 338 non-ICU (Tuesday was 134, 323)

Central: 45 ICU, 123 non-ICU (was 43, 106)

Southeast: 26 ICU, 58 non-ICU (was 27, 56)

Northeast: 30 ICU, 84 non-ICU (was 25, 84)

Northwest: 12 ICU, 32 non-ICU (was 12, 37)

South Central: 7 ICU, 52 non-ICU (was 7, 56)

Southwest: 5 ICU, 24 non-ICU (was 5, 25)

West Central: 2 ICU, 19 non-ICU (was 1, 19)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,388 positive results in Wednesday's update were from 29,068 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 8.21%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 9.10%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 13,024,251 (up from 12,995,416)

13,024,251 (up from 12,995,416) People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,430,921 (up from 3,429,066)

3,430,921 (up from 3,429,066) People who have completed vaccine series: 3,262,423 (up from 3,260,319)

3,262,423 (up from 3,260,319) People who have had a booster/3rd shot : 198,348 (up from 190,415)

: 198,348 (up from 190,415) Positive cases: 749,144 (up from 746,768)

749,144 (up from 746,768) Deaths: 8,354 – 482 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,330)

8,354 – 482 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,330) Patients no longer requiring isolation: 719,185 (up from 716,107)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.