October 20, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 20

Flickr

Publish date:

The latest from the state health department.
Author:

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 1,858 new cases and 32 newly reported deaths. The state's death toll is 8,489 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Oct. 18, the state reported that 3,445,952 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,278,614 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 258,779 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 55%
  • 16-17: 60%
  • 18-49: 64%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 61.9%

58.9% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.7% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 19, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 935 – down from 950 reported Tuesday. It's the second straight decrease after reaching a high of 1,007. 

Of those hospitalized, 240 people are in intensive care and 695 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are currently hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 131 ICU, 337 non-ICU (Tuesday was 128, 336)
  • Central: 44 ICU, 127 non-ICU (was 48, 118)
  • Southeast: 27 ICU, 46 non-ICU (was 27, 44)
  • Northeast: 17 ICU, 71 non-ICU (was 17, 71)
  • Northwest: 12 ICU, 25 non-ICU (was 13, 43)
  • South Central: 6 ICU, 44 non-ICU (was 6, 44)
  • Southwest: 2 ICU, 26 non-ICU (was 5, 29)
  • West Central: 1 ICU, 19 non-ICU (was 2, 19)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 1,858 positive results in Wednesday's update were from 41,913 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 4.43%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,287,550 (up from 13,245,697)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,445,952 (up from 3,443,774)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,278,614 (up from 3,276,323)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 258,779 (up from 250,340)
  • Positive cases: 765,761 (up from 763,915)
  • Deaths: 8,489 – 488 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,457)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 739,119 (up from 736,234)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

