October 27, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 27
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 27

The latest from MDH.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman via Flickr

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 1,810 new cases and 31 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,612.

As of Oct. 24, the state reported that 3,457,677 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,290,572 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 312,180 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 58%
  • 16-17: 63%
  • 18-49: 66%
  • 50-64: 77%
  • 65+: 95%
  • Total population: 62.2%

59.1% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 70.0% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 26, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 911 – down from 935 reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 220 people are in intensive care and 691 were in general hospital care.

Hospital capacity remains tight throughout Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 10.07.38 AM

Testing and positivity rates.

The 1,810 positive results in Wednesday's update were from 27,052 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 6.69%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 13,527,150 (up from 13,499,875)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: TBD (up from 3,457,677)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: TBD (up from 3,290,572)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: TBD (up from 312,180)
  • Positive cases: 781,548 (up from 779,749)
  • Deaths: 8,612 – 498 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,581)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 756,146 (up from 753,961)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

