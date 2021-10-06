October 6, 2021
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 6
40 deaths are included in today's report.
Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,886 new cases and 40 newly reported deaths. Of the 40 deaths, 38 occurred in September or this month. It also includes two people ages 25-29 and one person who was aged 30-34. 

The state's death toll is 8,243 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.4% (4,657) were residents of long-term care.

As of Oct. 4, the state reported that 3,412,916 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,242,885 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 54%
  • 16-17: 59%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 90%
  • Total population: 61.3%

58.3% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Oct. 4, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 864 (up from the 847 reported Tuesday). Of those hospitalized, 224 people are in intensive care and 640 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 111 ICU, 298 non-ICU (Tuesday was 112, 300)
  • Central: 40 ICU, 107 non-ICU (was 38, 91)
  • Southeast: 24 ICU, 55 non-ICU (was 24, 59)
  • Northeast: 22 ICU, 74 non-ICU (was 20, 77)
  • Northwest: 10 ICU, 25 non-ICU (was 12, 28)
  • South Central: 10 ICU, 41 non-ICU (was 7, 41)
  • Southwest: 5 ICU, 21 non-ICU (was 4, 15)
  • West Central: 2 ICU, 19 non-ICU (was 3, 16)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 3,886 positive results in Wednesday's update were from 38,560 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 10.01%, though an unknown number of positive results from today's update were supposed to have been reported on Tuesday. 

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 8.36%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 12,758,518 (up from 12,719,962)
  • People tested: 5,755,795 (up from 5,755,101)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,412,916 (up from 3,410,953)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,242,885 (up from 3,240,575)
  • Positive cases: 729,334 (up from 725,451)
  • Deaths: 8,243 – 473 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,203)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 699,275 (up from 696,763)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

