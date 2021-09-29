September 29, 2021
Publish date:

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 29

The latest data from MDH.
Author:
Flickr - COVID testing car

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,077 new cases and 31 newly reported deaths, all of them occurring this month.

The state's death toll is 8,140 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.9% (4,634) were residents of long-term care.

Of the latest deaths, 28 are from this month, while 2 were from August, and 1 has been added from November 2020.

As of Sept. 27, the state reported that 3,398,906 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,227,882 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 53%
  • 16-17: 59%
  • 18-49: 63%
  • 50-64: 75%
  • 65+: 91%
  • Total population: 61.1%

58% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 68.6% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through Sept. 28, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 800 (up from the 767 reported Tuesday). Of those hospitalized, 206 people are in intensive care and 594 were in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regional location, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 105 ICU, 288 non-ICU (yesterday was 105, 291)
  • Central: 29 ICU, 92 non-ICU (was 31, 75)
  • Southeast: 33 ICU, 69 non-ICU (was 26, 57)
  • Northeast: 14 ICU, 57 non-ICU (was 10, 54)
  • Northwest: 13 ICU, 18 non-ICU (was 12, 18)
  • South Central: 6 ICU, 36 non-ICU (was 6, 43)
  • Southwest: 2 ICU, 14 non-ICU (was 2, 14)
  • West Central: 4 ICU, 20 non-ICU was 3, 18)

Testing and positivity rates.

The 2,077  positive results in Wednesday's update were from 35,135 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 5.91%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 7.18%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 12,463,002 (up from 12,427,867)
  • People tested: 5,617,668 (up from 5,599,254)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,398,906 (up from 3,396,209)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,227,882 (up from 3,225,345)
  • Positive cases: 708,220 (up from 706,158)
  • Deaths: 8,140 – 465 of which are "probable*" (up from 8,109)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 682,682 (up from 680,339)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Next Up

Flickr - COVID testing car
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 29

The latest data from MDH.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Sheriff's deputy shoots, injures man following pursuit in Duluth

The man who was shot was on an ATV with another man, who wasn't injured.

University St. Thomas - AlexiusHoratius - Wikimedia Commons
MN News

Stickers promoting white supremacist group found on St. Thomas campus

Police said a man walked on to campus and stuck them in about two dozen places.

construction worker
MN News

Construction worker dies after being buried in trench in Lindstrom

The trench partially collapsed, burying the 48-year-old man.

Wikimedia Commons - COVID vaccine, pfizer, shot - Martin G
MN Coronavirus

HealthPartners lays out timeline for how unvaccinated workers will lose their jobs

The health care provider specified the consequences for not getting vaccinated in an email to staff on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 9.09.59 AM
MN News

St. Cloud State student-athlete arrested over brutal assault of swimmer

The 20-year-old suspect is from Burnsville.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

2 dead, 3 injured in latest Minneapolis shootings

There have been 72 homicides in Minneapolis this year.

police lights
MN News

Major police chase of sex assault suspect armed with knife ends on Hwy. 65

There was numerous police squad cars involved in the chase.

Mounds view 7 - crime scene
MN News

Man, deputy involved in fatal Mounds View incident are identified

Officials have also identified the deputy involved.

FLickr - USFWS Midwest - white-tailed deer
MN News

CWD-positive farm in WI had shipped deer to 2 MN farms, DNR says

The Minnesota DNR's commissioner called the discovery "deeply concerning."

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen continues to tout unproven ivermectin as treatment for COVID

The gubernatorial candidate suggested skeptics "get some worms and have them creep out of your anus."

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Twin Cities Menards worker opens store, finds armed man demanding cash

The suspect was already in the store when the employee got there at 4:30 a.m.

Related

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Saturday, May 15

The latest figures from MDH.

SARS-CoV-2, novel coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 14

The latest data from MDH.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, Nov. 5

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Pixaba - vaccine covid shot
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, July 19

The latest data from MDH.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 3

The latest figures from MDH.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, Oct. 19

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 24

The latest figures from MDH.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 25

The latest figures from MDH.