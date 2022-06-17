Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID update for Friday, June 17

Friday marks the 834th day since the first case was confirmed in Minnesota on March 5, 2020.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,887 newly reported cases and four reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,744.

Hospitalizations

Through June 16, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 393 (down from 412 on June 15). Of those hospitalized, 31 people are in intensive care (down from 34) and 362 are in non-ICU care (down from 381).

Which variants are circulating in wastewater?

The next update is expected at some point Friday, June 17.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 31 to June 6 was BA.2.

When breaking it down by subvariant, BA.2.12.1 made up 68% of all samples and BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for the remaining 32%, which is up from 23% the previous week.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 15 the state reported that 3,922,039 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,718,329 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,430,837 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 67%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 63%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.8%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 14%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 43.7%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,922,039 (up from 3,921,522)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,718,329 (up from 3,717,630)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,430,837 (up from 2,429,655)
  • Positive cases: 1,537,314 (up from 1,533,884)
  • Reinfection cases: 77,300
  • Deaths: 12,744 – 316 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,731)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,511,017 (up from 1,509,305)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

