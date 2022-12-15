Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 13

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing have remained level after back-to-back weeks or rising case levels.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 800-900 range, which is on par with last week.

Hospitalizations as of Dec. 13: 577 – down from 616 last week. It includes 55 (down from 69) people in ICU and 522 (down from 547) in non-ICU.

Deaths reported Dec. 7-13: 61 – up from 57 last week (13,834 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 89% of COVID found in wastewater Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Of that 51% of the 91% was from BQ.1, which is a subset of the BA.5 lineage. BA.4 and BA.2 represent 1% and 8%, respectively.

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater increased 8% Nov. 29-Dec. 5 compared to the previous week, and is the highest it has been since May 24-30, 2022, according to the Met Council. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.