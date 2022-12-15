Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 13

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 13

Hospitalizations decreased after jumping in last week's report.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Hospitalizations decreased after jumping in last week's report.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing have remained level after back-to-back weeks or rising case levels. 

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 800-900 range, which is on par with last week. 

Case 7-day Ave v2

Hospitalizations as of Dec. 13: 577 – down from 616 last week. It includes 55 (down from 69) people in ICU and 522 (down from 547) in non-ICU.

ICU and non-ICU beds in use

Deaths reported Dec. 7-13: 61 – up from 57 last week (13,834 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 89% of COVID found in wastewater Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Of that 51% of the 91% was from BQ.1, which is a subset of the BA.5 lineage. BA.4 and BA.2 represent 1% and 8%, respectively.

newplot (1)

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater increased 8% Nov. 29-Dec. 5 compared to the previous week, and is the highest it has been since May 24-30, 2022, according to the Met Council. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

newplot (2)

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 13

Hospitalizations decreased after jumping in last week's report.

STPSchoolBus
Minnesota Life

Watch: St. Paul man helps pull school bus out of snowy ditch

Fresh snowfall is causing some issues on Minnesota roads.

image
MN Shopping

Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center faces delay

City officials hope the plans will spark further revitalization at the aging mall.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 10.17.18 AM
MN Weather

Heavy, wet snow cuts power to 50,000 homes and counting

The heavy snow is impacting power lines.

MinneapolisMayorJacobFrey
MN Business

Mayor Frey launches work group to address empty downtown storefronts

It follows the exit from downtown of multiple major retailers in recent years.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 4
MN News

Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall

The driver has been identified as a 39-year-old man from Bloomington.

image
MN News

Woman convicted of murder in 2021 crash that killed 2 in Burnsville

A brother and sister are accused of racing on County Road 42 before the deadly crash.

Eli Hart
MN News

Nonprofit forms with mission to build playground in memory of Eli Hart

The playground is planned for Surfside Park.

fire pixabay stock
MN News

Charges: Man doused victim in gasoline, set him ablaze in Brooklyn Center

The suspect has been charged via a warrant for his arrest.

snow
MN Weather

Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night

Another 3-5 inches for the metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police investigating man's death in Coon Rapids

The person was found lying on the ground in a neighborhood with businesses nearby.

image
MN News

Elko New Market officials delay vote on bottling plant amid petition for state review

Local residents are seeking further environmental review.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 6

Minnesota's weekly COVID data has been released.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

COVID hospitalizations and positive cases dropped week to week in Minnesota.

covid, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15

Minnesota's numbers have remained very stable over recent weeks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 26

Cases and hospitalizations increased slightly week to week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 9

The number of cases in the latest reporting period dropped compared to the previous week's update.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2

Hospitalizations increased nearly 20% from July 26 to August 2.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 15

Hospitalizations decreased significantly over the weekend.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The amount of COVID detected in wastewater jumped, as did hospitalizations.