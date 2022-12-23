Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 20

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing have dropped, as have the number of Minnesotans hospitalized with the diseased caused by the coronavirus.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 700-800 range, which is on down from last week.

Hospitalizations as of Dec. 13: 566 – down from 577 last week. It includes 52 (down from 55) people in ICU and 514 (down from 522) in non-ICU.

Deaths reported Dec. 7-13: 52 – down from 61 last week (13,886 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of COVID found in wastewater Dec. 6-12. Of that, 61% of the 91% was from BQ.1, which is a subset of the BA.5 lineage. BA.4 and BA.2 represent 1% and 11%, respectively.

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater was unchanged Dec. 6-12 compared to the previous week, according to the Met Council. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.