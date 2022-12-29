Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27

No big changes to report this week.

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing remained on par with the previous week's data. 

Here's a look at the numbers for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 700-800 range for a second week in a row. 

Case 7-day Ave v2 (1)

Hospitalizations as of Dec. 27: 577 – up from 566 last week. It includes 49 (down from 52) people in ICU and 528 (up from 514) in non-ICU.

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (1)

Deaths reported Dec. 21-27: 47 – down from 52 last week (13,933 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (1)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariants BA.5 and BA.2 make up nearly all of the SARS-CoV-2 found in wastewater Dec. 13-19. 

BQ.1 subvariants from the BA.5 lineage account for 69% of the virus found in wastewater, while BA.2.75 and XBB subvariants from the BA.2 lineage account for 5% and 6%, respectively, of the viral load. 

newplot (3)

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater increased 11% Dec. 13-19 compared to the previous week, according to the Met Council. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

newplot (2)

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.

