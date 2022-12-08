Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 6

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing have increased, which follows the trend of an increase in coronavirus detected in wastewater in recent weeks.

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. The latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 800-900 range, which is up from the previous three weeks sitting in the 700-770 range.

Hospitalizations as of Dec. 6: 616 – up from 573 last week. It includes 69 people in ICU and 547 in non-ICU.

Deaths reported Nov. 30-Dec. 6: 57 – up from 53 last week (13,773 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 91% of COVID found in wastewater Nov. 22-28. Of that 58% of the 91% was from BQ.1, which is a subset of the BA.5 lineage. BA.4 and BA.2 represent 2% and 7%, respectively.

This graph shows the estimated percent of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA contributed by COVID-19 variant, sub-variant and lineage.

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater increased 24% Nov. 22-28 compared to the previous week, and is 54% higher than it was Nov. 8-14, according to the Met Council. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

This graph shows the estimated amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA by COVID-19 variant, sub-variant and lineage. The total amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in Metro Plant wastewater influent is shown in the background in gray.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.