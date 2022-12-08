Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 6

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 6

Minnesota's weekly COVID data has been released.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Minnesota's weekly COVID data has been released.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing have increased, which follows the trend of an increase in coronavirus detected in wastewater in recent weeks. 

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. The latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 800-900 range, which is up from the previous three weeks sitting in the 700-770 range. 

Case 7-day Ave v2 (16)

Hospitalizations as of Dec. 6: 616 – up from 573 last week. It includes 69 people in ICU and 547 in non-ICU. 

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (15)

Deaths reported Nov. 30-Dec. 6: 57 – up from 53 last week (13,773 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (16)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 91% of COVID found in wastewater Nov. 22-28. Of that 58% of the 91% was from BQ.1, which is a subset of the BA.5 lineage. BA.4 and BA.2 represent 2% and 7%, respectively.

This graph shows the estimated percent of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA contributed by COVID-19 variant, sub-variant and lineage.

This graph shows the estimated percent of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA contributed by COVID-19 variant, sub-variant and lineage.

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater increased 24% Nov. 22-28 compared to the previous week, and is 54% higher than it was Nov. 8-14, according to the Met Council. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

This graph shows the estimated amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA by COVID-19 variant, sub-variant and lineage. The total amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in Metro Plant wastewater influent is shown in the background in gray.

This graph shows the estimated amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA by COVID-19 variant, sub-variant and lineage. The total amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in Metro Plant wastewater influent is shown in the background in gray.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.

Next Up

318932855_566492482149686_9036958628999185261_n
MN Lifestyle

Twin Cities liquor store worker offers shoes off her feet to homeless man

The man asked for boxes to use as makeshift shoes before the woman offered hers.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 2.19.37 PM
MN News

St. Paul PD releases footage showing fatal police shooting of Howard Johnson

The 24-year-old died after being shot by a St. Paul officer Monday night.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 6

Minnesota's weekly COVID data has been released.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.50.41 PM
MN Property

Want to buy a hotel? Minneapolis' biggest is going up for auction

The building is in foreclosure.

318945683_10161683635994714_4236667683357316937_n
MN News

22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder

The dogs were taken in after a report stated there were too many on a single property.

COVER
MN Weather

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

The first arrives Thursday night into Friday before a bigger system comes next week.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.24.17 PM
MN News

Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail

The incident happened Wednesday morning.

PepperSprayCopMPD
MN News

Cop who pepper-sprayed downtown protesters received $150K payout

Samantha Belcourt said she "feared for her life."

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The winning ticket was sold in Chanhassen for Wednesday's draw.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 9.16.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Animales Barbeque Co. looks to open brick-and-mortar location

The popular food truck has partnered with the owner of Billy Sushi.

Christmas presents
MN Shopping

Here are some 2022 holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind

Most deadlines are a few days before Christmas Eve.

cat
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday

Pet licensing fees still apply to adoptions at the event.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 26

Cases and hospitalizations increased slightly week to week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 22

There were more than 500 people hospitalized with COVID in Minnesota on Nov. 22.

covid, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15

Minnesota's numbers have remained very stable over recent weeks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

COVID hospitalizations and positive cases dropped week to week in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The amount of COVID detected in wastewater jumped, as did hospitalizations.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID increased from 438 to 525.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 19

Hospitalizations increased more than 15% in the latest 7-day report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11

No significant trend, up or down, in COVID wastewater data the past three weeks.