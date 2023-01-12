Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations.

Minnesota's COVID numbers Jan. 4-10

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.

Hospitalizations as of Jan. 10: 524 – down from 560 last week. It includes 41 (down from 45) people in ICU and 483 (down from 515) in non-ICU.

Deaths reported Jan. 3-10: 63 – up from 35 last week (14,031 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Wastewater trends in the latest update from the Metropolitan Council in the Twin Cities shows that the amount of coronavirus flowing into the Metro Plant during the week ending Jan. 2 dropped 22% from the previous week, with no mention of of the newest omicron variant, XBB.1.5, among the subvariants found in the sewage.

XBB.1.5 has been detected in Minnesota but the omicron BQ.1 variants are the most commonly discovered through PCR testing.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.