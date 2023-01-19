Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there was a decline in case numbers and a big drop in hospitalizations.

Minnesota's COVID numbers Jan. 11-17

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 400-560 range, which is down from averaging about 550 per day last week.

Hospitalizations as of Jan. 17: 398 – down from 524 last week. It includes 37 (down from 41) people in ICU and 361 (down from 483) in non-ICU.

Deaths reported Jan. 11-17: 54 – down from 63 last week (14,085 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Wastewater trends in the latest update from the Metropolitan Council in the Twin Cities shows that the amount of coronavirus flowing into the Metro Plant during the week ending Jan. 9 dropped 12% from the previous week.

"XBB sub-lineages are replacing BQ.1 sub-lineages in the Metro Plant service area, but the total level of virus decreased, week-over-week," the Met Council said.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.