Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17

Hospitalizations dropped significantly.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Hospitalizations dropped significantly.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there was a decline in case numbers and a big drop in hospitalizations.

Minnesota's COVID numbers Jan. 11-17

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 400-560 range, which is down from averaging about 550 per day last week. 

Case 7-day Ave v2 (4)

Hospitalizations as of Jan. 17: 398 – down from 524 last week. It includes 37 (down from 41) people in ICU and 361 (down from 483) in non-ICU.

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (4)

Deaths reported Jan. 11-17: 54 – down from 63 last week (14,085 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (4)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Wastewater trends in the latest update from the Metropolitan Council in the Twin Cities shows that the amount of coronavirus flowing into the Metro Plant during the week ending Jan. 9 dropped 12% from the previous week.

"XBB sub-lineages are replacing BQ.1 sub-lineages in the Metro Plant service area, but the total level of virus decreased, week-over-week," the Met Council said. 

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17

Hospitalizations dropped significantly.

image
MN News

City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center

The investigation is ongoing.

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 11.05.10 AM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz unveils budget for economic growth, climate resilience

The proposal includes the largest agriculture budget in state history.

US Bank Stadium
MN Property

US Bank Stadium considered one of 'The Ugliest Buildings' in America

A poll based on critical tweets about its architecture puts the stadium at No. 7 on the list.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

Get to know 5 of Minnesota’s 'Best New Bands' playing First Avenue Friday

First Avenue's Best New Bands showcase will be held Friday night.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested in Virginia over fatal 2021 shooting in Robbinsdale

Alameen Allah Shabazz, 22, was killed on June 22, 2021.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Savage couple accused of kidnapping baby arrested in Kentucky

The child is safe, police said.

Culver's
MN Food & Drink

Culver's is scrapping Pepsi drinks, switching to Coca-Cola

Some people are displeased with the change.

Southdale
MN Shopping

Kowalski's Market to open at Southdale Center next year

The grocery store will take over the former Herberger's space.

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 8.15.07 AM
MN Food & Drink

Great American Cookies opens new Twin Cities location

The chain also has three locations at Mall of America.

BadWaitress
MN Food & Drink

The Bad Waitress to close in Minneapolis after 18 years

The Eat Street breakfast spot opened in 2005.

Semisonic
MN Music and Radio

Semisonic to play intimate Icehouse gig ahead of First Ave shows

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 13

Hospitalizations decreased after jumping in last week's report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 20

Cases and hospitalizations dropped in the latest report.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 3

All eyes on the XBB.1.5 variant taking over the northeastern U.S.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 6

Minnesota's weekly COVID data has been released.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27

No big changes to report this week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2

Hospitalizations increased nearly 20% from July 26 to August 2.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10

The latest data from the state health department.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

COVID hospitalizations and positive cases dropped week to week in Minnesota.