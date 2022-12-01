MN's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 29

Skip to main content
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 29

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 29

There are now more than 570 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

There are now more than 570 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing are about the same as they have been over the last month, though hospitalizations increased in the latest report. 

Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags, in addition to most people taking COVID tests at home. The latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 700-770 range, which is similar to the last three weeks.

Case 7-day Ave v2 (15)

Hospitalizations as of Nov. 29: 573 total – 52 in ICU, 521 non-ICU – up from 520 last week, and the ICU admissions increased from 39 to 52.

ICU and non-ICU beds in use (14)

Deaths reported Nov. 23-Nov. 29: 53 – same as last week (13,716 total)

Deaths 7-day Ave Dashboard v2 (15)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Currently the Metropolitan Council's Twin Cities wastewater data shows that omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 88% of COVID found in wastewater Nov. 15-21. BA.4 and BA.2 represent 1% and 8%, respectively.

newplot (29)

The total amount of COVID detected in wastewater increased 24% Nov. 15-21 compared to the previous week, the Met Council says. Wastewater increases and decreases serve as predictors for increasing or decreasing case levels in the coming weeks.

newplot (30)

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out here where to get one right here.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

MN's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 29

There are now more than 570 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota.

MNAPresser12122
MN News

Twin Cities nurses to strike for 20 days starting Dec. 11

A strike in Duluth and Two Harbors doesn't have an end date set.

WELYRadio
MN Music and Radio

New owners to take over long-running Ely radio station

WELY will go off the air temporarily starting Thursday, pending the sale.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 12.35.25 PM
MN News

Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees

Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

PrinsburgGoogle
MN News

Rural MN town to consider ordinance allowing lawsuits against abortion providers

Attorney General Keith Ellison said the ordinance would violate the state constitution.

unnamed
MN Food & Drink

Hope Breakfast Bar owners plan new location in Eagan

The Eagan restaurant plans feature an outdoor patio.

Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 5.48.13 PM
MN News

Court approves $600K payment to protesters, restrictions on Minneapolis police

Each of the 12 protesters will receive $50,000 as a result.

PicketSignsNurseStrike
MN News

15,000 Minnesota nurses vote in favor of second strike

The vote on Wednesday needed at least two-thirds of members' support to pass.

Jason Hackett
TV, Movies and The Arts

New face joining KARE 11's 'Sunrise' morning show

Jason Hackett will be joining Alicia Lewis and Guy Brown on KARE 11's morning show.

Screen Shot 2022-11-30 at 4.04.09 PM
MN News

Armed robbery suspect sought in two south metro investigations

The incidents took place at credit unions in Savage and Apple Valley.

image
MN News

Former Twin Cities plastic surgeon charged with sex crimes

Christopher Kovanda is accused of inappropriately touching woman under the guise of providing medical care.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 4.23.26 PM
MN News

Minnesota man accused of murder in Chicago is arrested in Alabama

A 26-year-old man from a small town on the Iowa border is accused of murdering a Greyhound bus employee.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 22

There were more than 500 people hospitalized with COVID in Minnesota on Nov. 22.

covid, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15

Minnesota's numbers have remained very stable over recent weeks.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 8

Hospitalizations and deaths have remained steady for weeks in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2

Hospitalizations increased nearly 20% from July 26 to August 2.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID increased from 438 to 525.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 18

There were 52 people in intensive care with COVID in Minnesota on Oct. 18.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

COVID hospitalizations and positive cases dropped week to week in Minnesota.