Skip to main content
Minnesota’s eighth grade math scores plummet to lowest point in 30 years

Minnesota’s eighth grade math scores plummet to lowest point in 30 years

The first national test data since the onset of COVID-19 reveals deep learning loss across the country.

The first National Assessment of Educational Performance data released since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic showed sharp declines in math proficiency among Minnesota fourth- and eighth-graders. Courtesy of Unsplash.

The first national test data since the onset of COVID-19 reveals deep learning loss across the country.

Minnesota eighth graders last spring recorded the lowest math scores on national exams in 30 years, indicating many high school freshmen may face reduced career potential in mathematics, science and technology fields, according to National Assessment of Educational Performance data released Monday.

Kevin Burns, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Education, said the latest data from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics “continues trends that we have seen beginning in 2017, prior to COVID.”

“We expected declines, given the disruption everyone experienced during the pandemic, but that doesn’t make these results easier to see,” he shared in a statement Monday. “While Minnesota student scores outpace national scores, we must work diligently to take the necessary steps to help all students, across all grades, achieve.”

The new report offers a first look at the pandemic's impact on fourth- and eighth-graders in all 50 states, revealing deep learning setbacks for students across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The data showed average eighth grade math scores in Minnesota have plummeted 11 points since the tests were last administered in 2019. 

Out of 300 points possible, Minnesota eighth-graders in the spring scored an average of 280 points on the math assessment, marking the lowest score since Minnesota students averaged 275 points on the first-ever assessment in 1990. 

While Minnesota's 11-point decline on the math assessment is among the sharpest in the nation, students in Minnesota continue to largely score higher than their peers in other states. The national average declined eight points since 2019 to 273 in 2022. 

In a statement, Daniel McGrath, acting as NCES association commissioner for assessment, noted eighth grade is a pivotal year for students to develop key math skills.

“If left unaddressed, this could alter the trajectories and life opportunities of a whole cohort of young people, potentially reducing their abilities to pursue rewarding and productive careers in mathematics, science, and technology,” McGrath said. 

The report also evaluated how well fourth-graders are grasping math skills. 

Minnesota fourth-graders also experienced an 11-point drop in average math test scores since the tests were last administered in 2019. The state's average score of 239 is the lowest since students averaged 234 on the assessment in 2000. 

However, this year's score is still four points above the national average, which dropped five points since 2019. 

In a statement, NCES Commissioner Peggy G. Carr said the pandemic laid bare longstanding opportunity gaps in the nation's education system. 

"It also showed how every student was vulnerable to the pandemic’s disruptions," she said. "We do not have a moment to waste.”

Next Up

image
MN News

Minnesota’s eighth grade math scores plummet to lowest point in 30 years

The first national test data since the onset of COVID-19 reveals deep learning loss across the country.

1
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

Smash park
MN Lifestyle

Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location

The venue is expected to open next year.

Corn pit
MN News

Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction

Brooklyn Park police were called to the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze Saturday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 1.54.25 PM
MN News

Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument

The suspect and victim have lived in adjoining apartments for over a decade.

police lights
MN News

Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents

The man reportedly went to the wrong address in search of his girlfriend.

Emmer Carlson
MN News

Why is Tucker Carlson reportedly mad at Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer?

Emmer has also found himself criticized by far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Donald Trump Jr.

CorbinBussGoFundMe1
MN News

Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash

The father-of-one died at the scene.

Dubow Textile
MN News

Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

The woman died at the scene.

motorcycle
MN News

Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

The crash happened near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

Kueng pleads guilty in George Floyd killing; Thao wants judge to decide his case

The two former Minneapolis police officers face aiding and abetting manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.

Duluth fire department, fire engine, fire truck
MN News

Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to house fire in Duluth

The house is considered a complete loss.

Related

image
MN News

With 48 charged, aftershocks of Feeding Our Future fraud case continue

The Minnesota Department of Education is seeking to recoup taxpayer money lost in a "sham lawsuit" related to the alleged fraud.

Flickr - child wearing mask close up - Nenad Stojkovic
MN Coronavirus

COVID surge leads to staffing shortage at Twin Cities school district

The district is telling families to prepare for periods of remote learning.

Pexels - mother child mask covid
MN Coronavirus

MDH urging that all wear face masks, 12+ get vaccinated for upcoming school year

MDH revealed its COVID-19 guidance for schools Wednesday.

school, classroom, students
MN News

Enrollment in MN public schools down 2% this year due to COVID

Families chose other schooling options amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elliot Tanner
Minnesota Life

Boy, 13, to pursue physics Ph.D after graduating from U of M

Elliot Tanner's family is hoping to raise financial support to help cover the costs of the graduate program.

Graduation
MN News

Minnesota's graduation rate increased in 2020, but disparities remain

Last year, 83.8% of high school seniors in Minnesota graduated in four years.

image
MN News

New data shows MN students far behind pre-pandemic achievement levels

More details are emerging about the pandemic's impact on education.

Anti-Defamation League
MN News

Audit: Antisemitic incidents rose 226% in Minnesota last year

The Anti-Defamation League's data shows staggering increases nationwide.