MN's historic December tornado outbreak up to 20 confirmed twisters

December 29, 2021
Minnesota's historic December tornado outbreak up to 20 confirmed twisters
Four more tornadoes were confirmed by the NWS on Tuesday.
National Weather Service

Make it 20 tornadoes that touched down in Minnesota during the historic Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak. 

The National Weather Service announced Tuesday night that ongoing damage surveys have resulted in the confirmation of four more tornadoes. That's in addition to the 16 other twisters that surveyors had confirmed days prior

Related: How impossible December tornadoes happened in Minnesota

The newest tornado confirmations include two tornadoes southeast of Kenyon in Goodhue County, along with twisters near East Bixby in Steele County and near Glenville in Freeborn County. 

In all there was one EF2 tornado, 13 EF1 tornadoes and six EF0 tornadoes. The strength of a tornado is measured based on damage and estimated wind speeds on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. 

  • EF0: 65-85 mph - light damage
  • EF1: 86-110 mph - moderate damage
  • EF2: 111-135 mph - considerable damage
  • EF3: 136-165 mph - severe damage
  • EF4: 166-200 mph - devastating damage
  • EF5: 200+ mph - incredible damage

Prior to the Dec. 15 outbreak there had never been a confirmed tornado in Minnesota any later than Nov. 16. 

Here are the specifics for the 20 tornadoes.

Hartland (Freeborn County)

  • Rating: EF2
  • Max winds: 115 mph
  • Distance: 2.17 miles
  • Max width: 55 yards

Alden 1 (Freeborn County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 105 mph
  • Distance: 3.62 miles
  • Max width: 90 yards

Alden 2 (Freeborn County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 110 mph
  • Distance: 3.3 miles
  • Max width: 85 yards

Myrtle (Freeborn County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 90 mph
  • Distance: 6.34 miles
  • Max width: 100 yards

London (Freeborn County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 100 mph
  • Distance: 4.29 miles
  • Max width: 75 yards

Glenville (Freeborn County)

  • Rating: EF0
  • Max winds: 80 mph
  • Distance: 2.71 miles
  • Max width: 100 yards

Hayward/I-90 (Freeborn County)

  • Rating: EF0
  • Max winds: 80 mph
  • Distance: 6.77 miles
  • Max width: 100 yards

East Bixby (Steele County)

  • Rating: EF0
  • Max winds: 80 mph
  • Distance: 6.5 miles
  • Max width: 75 yards

7 miles SE of Kenyon (Goodhue County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 100 mph
  • Distance: 3.9 miles
  • Max width: 75 yards

4 miles ESE of Kenyon (Goodhue County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 95 mph
  • Distance: 1 miles
  • Max width: 75 yards

Racine (Mower County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 110 mph
  • Distance: 3.3 miles
  • Max width: 85 yards

Sumner (Fillmore County)

  • Rating: EF0
  • Max winds: 85 mph
  • Distance: 4.6 miles
  • Max width: 80 yards

Preston (Fillmore County)

  • Rating: EF0
  • Max winds: 80 mph
  • Distance: 0.5 miles
  • Max width: 40 yards

Carrolton (Fillmore County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 105 mph
  • Distance: 1.8 miles
  • Max width: 75 yards

Rushford Village (Fillmore County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 90 mph
  • Distance: 4 miles
  • Max width: 40 yards

Plainview area (Wabasha County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 93 mph
  • Distance: 2.17 miles
  • Max width: 55 yards

Money Creek (Houston County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 90 mph
  • Distance: 7.4 miles
  • Max width: 250 yards

Wyattville (Winona County)

  • Rating: EF0
  • Max winds: 85 mph
  • Distance: 0.6 miles
  • Max width: 40 yards

Homer (Winona County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 100 mph
  • Distance: 2.4 miles
  • Max width: 40 yards

Arendahl (Fillmore County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 95 mph
  • Distance: 1.2 miles
  • Max width: 250 yards

