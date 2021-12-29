MN's historic December tornado outbreak up to 20 confirmed twisters

Make it 20 tornadoes that touched down in Minnesota during the historic Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak.

The National Weather Service announced Tuesday night that ongoing damage surveys have resulted in the confirmation of four more tornadoes. That's in addition to the 16 other twisters that surveyors had confirmed days prior.

The newest tornado confirmations include two tornadoes southeast of Kenyon in Goodhue County, along with twisters near East Bixby in Steele County and near Glenville in Freeborn County.

In all there was one EF2 tornado, 13 EF1 tornadoes and six EF0 tornadoes. The strength of a tornado is measured based on damage and estimated wind speeds on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

EF0: 65-85 mph - light damage

EF1: 86-110 mph - moderate damage

EF2: 111-135 mph - considerable damage

EF3: 136-165 mph - severe damage

EF4: 166-200 mph - devastating damage

EF5: 200+ mph - incredible damage

Prior to the Dec. 15 outbreak there had never been a confirmed tornado in Minnesota any later than Nov. 16.

Here are the specifics for the 20 tornadoes.

Hartland (Freeborn County)

Rating: EF2

Max winds: 115 mph

Distance: 2.17 miles

Max width: 55 yards

Alden 1 (Freeborn County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 105 mph

Distance: 3.62 miles

Max width: 90 yards

Alden 2 (Freeborn County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 110 mph

Distance: 3.3 miles

Max width: 85 yards

Myrtle (Freeborn County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 90 mph

Distance: 6.34 miles

Max width: 100 yards

London (Freeborn County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 100 mph

Distance: 4.29 miles

Max width: 75 yards

Glenville (Freeborn County)

Rating: EF0

Max winds: 80 mph

Distance: 2.71 miles

Max width: 100 yards

Hayward/I-90 (Freeborn County)

Rating: EF0

Max winds: 80 mph

Distance: 6.77 miles

Max width: 100 yards

East Bixby (Steele County)

Rating: EF0

Max winds: 80 mph

Distance: 6.5 miles

Max width: 75 yards

7 miles SE of Kenyon (Goodhue County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 100 mph

Distance: 3.9 miles

Max width: 75 yards

4 miles ESE of Kenyon (Goodhue County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 95 mph

Distance: 1 miles

Max width: 75 yards

Racine (Mower County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 110 mph

Distance: 3.3 miles

Max width: 85 yards

Sumner (Fillmore County)

Rating: EF0

Max winds: 85 mph

Distance: 4.6 miles

Max width: 80 yards

Preston (Fillmore County)

Rating: EF0

Max winds: 80 mph

Distance: 0.5 miles

Max width: 40 yards

Carrolton (Fillmore County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 105 mph

Distance: 1.8 miles

Max width: 75 yards

Rushford Village (Fillmore County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 90 mph

Distance: 4 miles

Max width: 40 yards

Plainview area (Wabasha County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 93 mph

Distance: 2.17 miles

Max width: 55 yards

Money Creek (Houston County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 90 mph

Distance: 7.4 miles

Max width: 250 yards

Wyattville (Winona County)

Rating: EF0

Max winds: 85 mph

Distance: 0.6 miles

Max width: 40 yards

Homer (Winona County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 100 mph

Distance: 2.4 miles

Max width: 40 yards

Arendahl (Fillmore County)