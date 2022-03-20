Giant candy store along Hwy. 169 inspires 30 traffic stops in 2 hours

Thirty drivers were pulled over for speeding near the southwest metro over the span of two hours after a nearby business put up signs asking drivers to slow down.

The Jordan Police Department took to Facebook Friday to showcase signs put up along southbound Highway 169 by Minnesota's Largest Candy Store, which is located in Jordan.

The signs urged drivers to watch their speeds, stating "If you dislike… big traffic fines … slow down… till you can read… these signs.”

Local law enforcement took notice of the signs and the Minnesota State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Jordan and Belle Plaine police departments set up speed patrol in the area along Highway 169.

In total, 30 drivers were pulled over in two hours, according to the post.