Minnesota's new COVID testing sites start opening Friday

The locations in Anoka and Cottage Grove will operate Thursdays through Mondays.
Flickr - COVID testing site sign

An effort to increase Minnesota's testing capacity begins Friday with the opening of a new COVID community testing site in Anoka. 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday the locations of two new Twin Cities COVID-19 testing sites as rising demand for tests puts pressure on current resources.

Earlier this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced three new community testing locations in Anoka, Cottage Grove and North Branch as rising demand for tests puts pressure on current resources. 

And on Thursday, he revealed the locations of the Anoka and Cottage Grove sites, which will open Friday and next Thursday, respectively. 

The previously announced North Branch location, at the former Nike Outlet store at 38500 Tanger Drive, will open Monday.

Walz shared the Anoka location is at 408 E Main St. and it opened Friday, with the ability to accommodate around 800 people per day. This site is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will then operate Thursdays-Mondays beginning next week. 

The location in Cottage Grove, which will be at 8180 Belden Blvd., will open on Thursday. It will also operate Thursdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

This site can accommodate around 1,000 people per day.

Testing in St. Paul will also ramp up, Walz said. Starting on Friday, the community testing site at Roy Wilkins Auditorium will increase its capacity from 2,000 daily tests to 3,000 daily tests with support from the National Guard. 

Demand for testing in the metro area has surged in recent weeks as a return to work and school after the holidays has necessitated tests for many people.

“Minnesotans deserve access to COVID-19 testing. As we confront the highly contagious Omicron variant, we’re working to make sure testing is as accessible as possible,” Walz said in a statement.

“Getting tested is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19.”

Most community testing sites offer walk-in testing and appointments. To make an appointment or find other testing locations, click here

bed bath beyond mike mozart flickr
MN Shopping

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in MN, 1 in WI

The retail chain is shuttering 37 of its stores across the U.S.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
TV, Movies and The Arts

MOA to celebrate 30 years with 90s-themed drag show

The show will take place Jan. 21, with tickets going on sale Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 8.42.53 AM
MN Wild

Watch: Foligno fights Bruins’ Frederic after dirty hit injures Kaprizov

Fredric sent Kaprizov head-first into the boards on Thursday night.

Minneapolis Fire Station
MN News

Man following woman arrested after ramming truck into fire station

The woman sought help from firefighters because the man wouldn't stop following her, police said.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Kaprizov's injury overshadows Wild's win over Bruins

Matt Boldy scored his first career goal but the status of the Wild superstar is a major concern.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kirill Kaprizov injured in second period vs. Bruins

Kaprizov was sent into the boards before limping down the tunnel.

Glensheen Christmas-Tree-Living-Room-Library-1024x683
Minnesota Life

Glensheen Mansion offering free tours for 1 day this weekend

The museum says it's a way to say thank you to its supporters in the community.

Warren_Buffett_with_Fisher_College_of_Business_Student_-_4394399991
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Identify predictable stocks

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

hoops brewing burst pipe video
MN Food & Drink

Watch: Burst pipe causes downpour at Duluth brewery

The brewery described it as a "little rain storm."

st paul robbery suspect
MN News

Police: St. Paul burglar stole gun, killed family's dog

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

pexels face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Physicians group urges more public mask mandates

The group says other communities should follow Minneapolis and St. Paul.

