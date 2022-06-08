Skip to main content
Minnesota's premier trauma center housed at HCMC
Minnesota's premier trauma center housed at HCMC

The Minneapolis center is nationally recognized in pediatric trauma

The Minneapolis center is nationally recognized in pediatric trauma

Hennepin Healthcare is one of the nation's best in treating traumatic injuries.

The Level I Adult & Pediatric Trauma Center at Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC), is among the best in the nation in caring for adults and children suffering from traumatic injuries. 

The trauma center, verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), became the first Level I Trauma Center in Minnesota in 1989 and has continued to serve Minnesotans as well as patients across the region since. 

“The staff here goes above and beyond to provide extraordinary and collaborative care for the patients and their families,” said Maeve Dwyer, the center’s Pediatric Trauma Coordinator. “The rigorous performance improvement process combined with the dedication of the medical team and administration is unmatched.” 

The HCMC Trauma Center provides the highest level of emergency care possible

Trauma centers are ranked as levels I – V for adults and pediatrics. Level I is the most comprehensive rank and is capable of providing care for the most severely injured. They have 24-hour in-house surgical coverage by providers specializing in general, plastic, neuro and orthopedic surgeries. Additionally, there are 24-hour anesthesiologists, radiologists, and critical care providers at the ready. Hennepin Healthcare is nationally known for both adult and pediatric cases, excelling in orthopedic trauma surgery and often take on trauma patients referred in from other metro and regional hospitals. For pediatric trauma patients, trained child-life specialists work closely with kids, because being in a hospital with a serious injury can be a scary thing that is difficult for kids to comprehend. Hennepin Healthcare also houses a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) within the hospital, where children are treated with around the clock care by a cross-functional team of specialists.

"Our pediatric department places great value on Patient and Family-Centered Care and ensures that you are heard and involved in your child’s care." - Maeve Dwyer, the center’s Pediatric Trauma Coordinator

The level of care for all types of injuries are available within the halls of HCMC. The state-of-the-art Burn Center treats adults and children with not only burns, but frostbite and other wounds. The Hyperbaric Medicine Center treats medical conditions delivering hyperbaric oxygen to patients with many conditions and are one of the few institutions in the US providing this care 24/7 for emergency cases. This center treats many children every year with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Furthermore, the Hennepin Healthcare Traumatic Brain Injury Center and the Pediatric Brain Injury Program - housed within the center - are nationally recognized for expertise in care for children with anything ranging from a mild concussion to severe brain injury.

“HCMC is extraordinary and unlike any other hospital I have worked at, in Minnesota and elsewhere,” said Ms. Dwyer. “I have never met a more dedicated and compassionate team of medical professionals. Our pediatric department places great value on Patient and Family-Centered Care and ensures that you are heard and involved in your child’s care. We’re here for you in your worst time, and we will partner with you to provide the best possible care for your child… there is truly no better place to care for an injured child.”

Minnesota's premier trauma center housed at HCMC

The Minneapolis center is nationally recognized in pediatric trauma

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 8

The latest from the health department.

Minnesota Life

Mississippi River Learning Center to showcase St. Paul as 'the river capital'

The year-round destination planned for Crosby Farm Regional Park could open as early as 2025.

MN Sports

MSHSL approves NIL policy for Minnesota student-athletes

This paves the way for student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

MN News

Motorcyclist killed, driver critical in Coon Rapids crash

Another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Tuesday.

MN Food & Drink

The Lynhall founder details unpleasant experience with angry customer

Anne Spaeth says the customer threatened her business would be 'destroyed' on social media.

MN Coronavirus

Minnesota frontline workers can now apply for 'hero pay'

State legislators estimate around 667,000 Minnesotans will be eligible for the frontline worker pay.

MN News

CenterPoint Energy testing green hydrogen at Minneapolis plant

The pilot project transforms municipal water into a zero-carbon energy source.

MN Travel

Viking Cruises to voyage from Duluth to Antartica on 71-day world cruise

Fares start at $49,995.

MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

MN Weird

Sunny D rips on Minnesota in Taco Bell Defy tweet

*Checks headline for SEO keywords*

Minnesota Life

Ramsey County Fair 2022 officially canceled

It's the third year in a row it's been canceled, though the previous two cancelations were due to COVID-19.

The secret sauce that makes Minnesota a healthy place to live

How did your doctor get so good? Chances are, your doctor was trained here…

Nonprofit, Night Ranger team up for rock event focused on aortic health

Rock from the Heart is Feb. 7-8, 2020 in Minneapolis.

Fall specials at Dacotah Ridge, Minnesota's premier golf resort

Book your play and stay now.

HCMC to cut jobs, but says it won't affect patient care

More details on where the ax will fall will be released in January.

MN Health

3 Minnesota children's hospitals included in U.S. News 'Best of' list

No Minnesota hospitals cracked the top 10 in the U.S., but they did rank nationally in pediatric specialties.

The largest study on brain trauma is happening here in Minnesota

Solar at Riverton community housing co-ops meet savings and sustainability goals

Solar installations help to bring energy efficiency, affordability to student university housing in Minneapolis

Gallery: Fulton home's large corner lot is ideal for patio hangouts, playdates

The Minneapolis location is close to 50th and France and Lake Harriet.