Skip to main content
Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394

Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394

The crash happened around noon Tuesday.

MnDOT

The crash happened around noon Tuesday.

A 22-year-old Minnetonka man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley on Tuesday. 

Endre John Thorkelson was on a Kawasaki motorcycle in the left lane of eastbound I-394 when the State Patrol says he tried to pass traffic and ran off the road, side-swiped the concrete median and crashed into a road sign. 

The crash happened near the exit to Hwy. 100 around noon. 

Thorkelson, who had a helmet on, was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Next Up

FdroO0hXgAArpvn
MN News

Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394

The crash happened around noon Tuesday.

image
MN News

Car hits deer, bursts into flames on highway in Isanti County

Witnesses helped the driver at the scene.

Voting survey vote election
MN News

Ramsey County sends out ballots with deceased candidate on it

The county said it's addressing the issue with the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 12.30.28 PM
Minnesota Life

New haunted house experience coming to Inver Grove Heights

The exhibit will feature family-friendly and 18+ events.

image
MN Property

Gallery: A look at the under construction Highland Bridge development

Take a look around the development.

Wayzata High School
MN News

Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Eden Prairie has schools ranked in both the private and public categories.

unnamed
MN Music and Radio

Walker, The Current announce end of Rock the Garden festival

The Walker Art Center and Minnesota Public Radio announced the festival will retire so the organizations can dream up new events.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 9.05.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Able Seedhouse + Brewery in NE Minneapolis to close

The brewery and its onsite food truck, Animales Burger Co., will both be open for their last day on Saturday.

Lake Minnetonka
MN News

Police investigate spate of car break-ins on south Lake Minnetonka shore

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department received reports that cars in Shorewood and Excelsior were broken into Tuesday morning.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving tractor and SUV

The man driving the tractor was killed in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Man, woman, two dogs found dead at Becker County home

The incident is under investigation.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M gives some students 50% off meals for September after complaints

Students have complained about an array of issues surrounding dining halls.

Related

ambulance
MN News

22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

The crash happened on Hwy. 75 near Halstad.

ambulance
MN News

17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in Cass County.

16362 County Rd 81, Maple Grove, Minnesota - October 2021 (4)
MN News

2-year-old who died in Maple Grove crash identified

The crash happened last Thursday on County Road 81 in Maple Grove.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in motorcycle crash south of Bemidji

The crash happened on Highway 200 in Hubbard County Saturday night.

ambulance
MN News

Cottage Grove man dies in head-on crash with semi

The man who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

State Patrol
MN News

3 killed, 1 critical after trio of crashes in Minnesota Thursday

One person also faces life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened in Olmsted County.

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Medford man dies in Le Sueur County crash

The 49-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.