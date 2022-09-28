Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394

A 22-year-old Minnetonka man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley on Tuesday.

Endre John Thorkelson was on a Kawasaki motorcycle in the left lane of eastbound I-394 when the State Patrol says he tried to pass traffic and ran off the road, side-swiped the concrete median and crashed into a road sign.

The crash happened near the exit to Hwy. 100 around noon.

Thorkelson, who had a helmet on, was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash.