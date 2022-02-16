Minnetonka school closing early due to planned protest over racist incident

Skip to main content
Minnetonka elementary school closing early due to planned protest over racist incident

Non-Minnetonka groups have planned a protest at the neighboring district building.

An elementary school in Minnetonka is closing early Wednesday due to a planned protest at the neighboring Minnetonka District Service Center.

Minnesota Teen Activists have planned a march from Minnetonka High school to the District Service Center at 1 p.m. in response to a racist incident at Minnetonka High School last week. 

Minnetonka Clear Springs Elementary School Principal Curt Carpenter sent an email to families just after 9 a.m. Wednesday saying students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., with students arriving home on the bus about five hours earlier than normal. 

Clear Springs Elementary and the District Service Center share the same parking lot.

"The actions of these groups while on district property is unpredictable, so we need to take steps to protect our students and staff at Clear Springs," Carpenter's email said. 

He added: "I know receiving a message like this is probably very disconcerting. Please know that our students and staff are safe and that we remain focused on their safety and well-being. We will share with students that we will be dismissing early today due to a big event that is planned for next door at the District Service Center. We will not share anything that may upset them."

The MCEE and other Minnetonka student groups, including the MHS Women of Color and MHS Men of Color, all of which have been speaking out against the racist incident and are demanding change within the district, are not involved with the planned demonstration.

The racist incident happened at Minnetonka High School last week. It reportedly involved a white student who is on the Minnetonka girls varsity basketball team calling three Black students the N-word and suggesting they kill themselves, according to the Minnetonka Coalition for Equitable Education. (The MCEE is a grassroots organization promoting equitable education in the Minnetonka School District.)

Minnesota Teen Activists is an organization that strives "to eradicate systemic injustices within schools," and has been involved in various protests and walkouts at schools in the Twin Cities metro in recent months. 

This is a developing story. Check Bring Me The News for updates on Wednesday. 

