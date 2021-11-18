60 students have COVID at Twin Cities elementary school

A K-5 school in Minnetonka says nearly 7% of its students have COVID.

The district's coronavirus response page shows 60 active COVID cases among students at Groveland Elementary, which reported enrollment of 895 last year. A spokesperson for the district confirmed the figure, adding the school is being impacted by the alarming rise in infections seen statewide.

"We are continuing to watch the case counts and to put additional mitigation strategies in place, as needed," the spokesperson said.

The 60 cases at Groveland account for about 30% of the 196 active COVID cases seen across the district's 11 schools. It's also the highest single figure among any of the schools.

"Most classrooms in that school have either zero or one cases," the spokesperson said of Groveland.

There is just one active COVID case among staff members at Groveland, according to the district's chart.

The district as a whole experienced a surge from Nov. 3-10, going from just over 50 cases overall in the district to almost 175 during that period.

The Minnetonka Public School District does require mask wearing for all K-8 students, as well as visitors and staff in elementary and middle school buildings.

The district spokesperson said the universal mask rule has helped keep quarantine levels relatively low, since students do not need to quarantine if they meet exemption criteria. However, those who are out due to COVID or because they were in close contact with an infected student are doing remote learning.

The spokesperson said the district has increased cleaning and sanitizing efforts, as well as keeping students distanced and in consistent seats. But they also want to remind families that it is important for students to have masks that fit properly. And that if a child has any sign of an illness, even mild, they need to stay home.

The cases at Groveland are not yet fully displayed on the Minnesota Department of Health's list of school outbreaks, which currently lists it as only having had 5-9 cases in the most recent reporting period.

However, MDH notes that there is typically a lag in reporting from schools. So far since the start of the school year, the most recorded cases in a two-week period happened at Sauk Rapids Rice Middle School, which posted 60-69 cases between Sept. 19 and Oct. 2.

It comes in the same week that Minnesota's Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller sent a letter to Minnesota families families asking them to keep up COVID mitigation measures such as having their children mask in school, get vaccinated, and get regularly tested for COVID.