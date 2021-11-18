60 students have COVID at Twin Cities elementary school

Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Minnetonka elementary school reports 60 active COVID cases among students
Publish date:

Minnetonka elementary school reports 60 active COVID cases among students

That's about 7% of the school's student population.
Author:

Pixabay

That's about 7% of the school's student population.

A K-5 school in Minnetonka says nearly 7% of its students have COVID.

The district's coronavirus response page shows 60 active COVID cases among students at Groveland Elementary, which reported enrollment of 895 last year. A spokesperson for the district confirmed the figure, adding the school is being impacted by the alarming rise in infections seen statewide.

Related: 25 MN counties among the highest COVID case rates in the country

"We are continuing to watch the case counts and to put additional mitigation strategies in place, as needed," the spokesperson said.

minnetonka active cases 11-18-21

The 60 cases at Groveland account for about 30% of the 196 active COVID cases seen across the district's 11 schools. It's also the highest single figure among any of the schools.

"Most classrooms in that school have either zero or one cases," the spokesperson said of Groveland.

There is just one active COVID case among staff members at Groveland, according to the district's chart.

The district as a whole experienced a surge from Nov. 3-10, going from just over 50 cases overall in the district to almost 175 during that period.

minnetonka active covvid cases 11-18-21

The Minnetonka Public School District does require mask wearing for all K-8 students, as well as visitors and staff in elementary and middle school buildings. 

The district spokesperson said the universal mask rule has helped keep quarantine levels relatively low, since students do not need to quarantine if they meet exemption criteria. However, those who are out due to COVID or because they were in close contact with an infected student are doing remote learning.

Related: COVID surge leads to staffing shortage at Twin Cities school district

The spokesperson said the district has increased cleaning and sanitizing efforts, as well as keeping students distanced and in consistent seats. But they also want to remind families that it is important for students to have masks that fit properly. And that if a child has any sign of an illness, even mild, they need to stay home.

The cases at Groveland are not yet fully displayed on the Minnesota Department of Health's list of school outbreaks, which currently lists it as only having had 5-9 cases in the most recent reporting period.

However, MDH notes that there is typically a lag in reporting from schools. So far since the start of the school year, the most recorded cases in a two-week period happened at Sauk Rapids Rice Middle School, which posted 60-69 cases between Sept. 19 and Oct. 2.

It comes in the same week that Minnesota's Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller sent a letter to Minnesota families families asking them to keep up COVID mitigation measures such as having their children mask in school, get vaccinated, and get regularly tested for COVID.

Next Up

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kirill Kaprizov's 4-point night helps spoil Suter's homecoming

The Wild rebounded to pound their Central Division rival.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' bench steps up to beat Spurs

Malik Beasley got hot to sweep help Minnesota pick up back-to-back victories.

Lynx
MN Lynx

WNBA changes playoff format, effective for 2022 season

The new format could add up to eight games to the playoff schedule.

Shakopee
MN Coronavirus

Shakopee Public Schools to close all of next week due to COVID

The hope is that a nine-day break will curb the outbreak.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 3.18.58 PM
MN News

Police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills during I-94 stop

The drugs were allegedly being brought from Minneapolis to Moorhead.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

60 students have COVID at Twin Cities elementary school

That's about 7% of the school's student population.

Police lights
MN News

83-year-old artist hit in head with hammer in surprise attack

The assault sent the victim to the ICU, and a suspect now faces charges.

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Charges: Eden Prairie man falsely applied for COVID relief, fled to Colombia

He applied for more than $2 million in COVID relief loans

psychic readings hopkins
MN News

Charges: Hopkins psychic swindled customers saying she can cure curses

She operates a psychic reading shop in Hopkins.

Target_Holiday-B-roll_2021_05
MN News

Target explains why it isn't having any problems finding workers

The widespread labor shortage doesn't seem to be impacting the Bullseye.

lanesboro 1
MN Property

Gallery: Bed and Breakfast in Lanesboro comes with 103 acres

The 10-bedroom home could be used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue or retreat center, among other things.

covid
MN Coronavirus

25 MN counties now among the highest COVID case rates in America

Minnesota and Michigan are the two hottest COVID spots in the country right now.

Related

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

Surge in COVID cases among school students, another staff member death

The rise in cases in schools mirrors what's happening statewide.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Two more school staff members die from COVID-19 in Minnesota

The total number of school staffers who have lost their lives to the virus is now at 15.

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases among MN school students, staff

That's a slight decline compared to last week.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers

Cases in schools rose again in the past week, though there are signs cases may have peaked.

Flickr - child wearing mask close up - Nenad Stojkovic
MN Coronavirus

COVID surge leads to staffing shortage at Twin Cities school district

The district is telling families to prepare for periods of remote learning.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN Coronavirus

Huge spike in COVID-19 cases among Minnesota students, school workers

More than 2,200 new cases have been reported among K-12 students and staffers in the past week.

covid, schools
MN Coronavirus

Unvaccinated students, staff urged to take COVID-19 test 'at least once a week'

The recommendation is for students and staff, regardless of symptoms.

covid, schools
MN Coronavirus

405 schools now on COVID outbreak list as virus surges among students, staff

A school staff member was among those whose death from COVID was reported in the past week.