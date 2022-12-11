Skip to main content
Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe head injury

Tim Tripp slipped on ice during a training exercise and suffered a severe head injury.

More than $60,000 has been raised in a matter of days to help the family of a Minnetonka firefighter who suffered a head injury while on duty. 

A GoFundMe campaign says Tim Tripp, a part-time firefighter, is in intensive care at Hennepin County Medical Center after suffering a "severe head injury" in an accident while on duty Saturday, Dec. 3. 

"While Tim is healthy and strong, his recovery will take some time; we don't have many answers on the outcome, but there is a long road ahead. Tim is a hard-working, self-employed worker in the construction business, and he will be unable to work for an extended period," the GoFundMe says. 

Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance told KARE 11 that Tripp slipped on ice and hit his head during a routine training exercise. 

“It was a typical training. It’s something he has literally done a thousand times before. He was just on a patch of ice and took a severe fall,” Vance said. 

Tripp is engaged and has three sons, who each say their father is their hero. 

"Throughout our lives he has showed an amount of support that could never be repaid. He is truly the most selfless human being we will ever know and people closest to him can relate," his sons said in a joint statement. "He has left an impact on so many across the community in every way imaginable."

In an update Dec. 9, organizers of the GoFundMe said they "know for sure" that Tripp's recovery "will be a marathon not a sprint." 

