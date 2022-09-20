Minnetonka HS alum killed by drunk driver in Indiana

A Minnetonka High School graduate studying in Indiana was killed by a suspected drunk driver as he was riding an electric scooter.

Nate Stratton, 20, was found laying on the side of the road in Bloomington, IN, early Sunday morning, with witnesses saying a Mercedes driver struck him and then fled the scene.

Stratton later died of his injuries at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, with 22-year-old woman Madelyn Howard subsequently arrested. Bloomington police say she was driving at 50-70 mph at the time of the collision, and dragged the scooter behind her car after hitting it.

According to WRTV in Indiana, Stratton's family were in Colorado at the time of the crash, and had Facetimed him when they noticed Stratton – a diabetic – hadn't recorded his blood sugar, only for a police officer to pick up his phone.

"This has destroyed our lives ... She has taken away our dream she took away our baby," father Brad Stratton told the TV station.

Stratton was a former student of Minnetonka High School, and had just started his junior year at the University of Indiana – Bloomington, where he attended then Kelley School of Business.

He was an avid downhill skier, with KARE 11 reporting he previously trained with Team Gilboa at Hyland Hills in Bloomington, Minnesota.