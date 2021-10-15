Minnetonka student's Snapchat gun pic 'not a threat,' but a 'very poor joke'

The school district says there's no threat.

The Snapchat image, which has been edited to hide the identity of the students involved. Submitted photo

A Minnetonka student sparked concern on Thursday when he posted a photo on Snapchat holding what many thought to be a real gun.

The picture was shared ahead of the Minnetonka High School football team's game against Centennial High School on Friday for "senior night."

The photo circulated Thursday among students and some parents, but following an investigation, Minnetonka Public Schools sent a message to students and parents to inform them there is no threat.

"The students meant it as a joke to look 'tough' against an upcoming opposing football team. It is an Airsoft BB gun in the picture, and the students have since removed the photo from their social media," Minnetonka Public Schools spokesperson JacQueline Getty told Bring Me The News.

"It was a very poor joke and definitely an error in judgment on their part."

Getty said the district became aware of the image earlier Thursday and has addressed it, adding "there is no threat." Getty says she can't share what disciplinary action they may have taken because it involves minors.

"... We do not take situations like that lightly, and there are consequences when students engage in such behavior," Getty said.

